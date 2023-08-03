How to Watch Christopher Nolan Movies: ‘Inception,’ ‘The Dark Knight,’ ‘Dunkirk’ & More

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Oppenheimer is already crushing it in the box office, but that’s not the only successful film that director Christopher Nolan has put out. The filmmaker has made some edge-of-your-seat, thought provoking movies throughout the years such as The Dark Knight, Interstellar, Dunkirk, Inception and Tenet to name a few.

Some movie critics and lovers may argue that he is one of the best film directors of our time and he has a lineup of work to support the case. For those have seen his latest release or have tickets to go while the movie’s still in theaters, you may be curious about his past work — or want to revisit your favorites. Thanks to the various streaming options within a button push away, you can easily sit down and binge-watch Nolan’s past work.

Collectors can also take advantage of the various DVD box sets available including a Blue-Ray edition and 4K movie collection.

While you wait for Oppenheimer to hit streaming services and DVD, fill that time binge-watching Nolan’s previous movies through the options we found below.

Keep reading to learn how to watch Nolan’s movies online.

How to Watch Christopher Nolan Movies

There are a few ways to watch Nolan’s movie online for free, but the easiest way would be through Prime Video. For those who have a Prime membership or Prime Video subscription, you’ll be able to watch most of the director’s movies for no additional cost. This includes Following, Memento, Batman Begins, The Prestige, The Dark Knight, Inception, The Dark Knight Rises, Intersellar, Dunkirk and Tenet.

Not a Prime member? You can take advantage of Amazon’s 30-day free trial, which will give you an entire month to watch Nolan’s movies for free. After the trial ends, you’ll be charged $14.99/month or $139 annually, but qualifying students and EBT/Medicaid recipients can join for half off the regular price.

Want live channels too? DirecTV Stream offers some of Nolan’s movies available to stream as well as hundreds of live TV channels to browse through. You can take advantage of the streamer’s promo, which gives you $10 off all its packages for three months. Plus, you’ll also receive your first five days free! Plans start as low as $64.99/month (regularly $74.99/month) and come with DVR storage, 75+ channels and the ability to stream on as many devices as you want.