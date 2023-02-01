‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Is Streaming on Disney+: How to Watch Online for Free

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is finally streaming on Disney+. Marvel’s Oscar-nominated blockbuster starring Angela Bassett, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke and Danai Gurira arrived on the platform on Wednesday (Feb. 1), coinciding with the first day of Black History Month.

In the Black Panther sequel written and directed by Ryan Coogler, Queen Ramonda (Bassett), Shuri, M’Baku (Duke) and the Dora Milaje fight to protect Wakanda following the death of King T’Chala.

The movie was released in theaters last November and has raked in over $840 million at the box office to day. Read on for details on ways to stream Wakanda Forever from any device.

How to Stream Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Disney+

Disney+ subscribers can begin streaming Wakanda Forever on Wednesday. Already subscribed? Click here to stream at no extra charge.

For those who haven’t joined yet, Disney+ is currently offering a slight discount on its ad-supported plan, which is usually priced at $7.99 per month. Right now, new subscribers can join Disney+ Basic for $6.99/month for the first three months.

Disney+ $6.99/month for 3 months $7.99/month 12% off% OFF Buy Now 1

After the first three months, the membership will auto renew at $7.99 a month unless you cancel. Other ways to save on Disney+: bundle with Hulu and ESPN+ for $12.99 per month to stream with ads, and $19.99 per month to stream commercial free. Although Disney+ doesn’t offer a free trial you may be eligible for one through a third party such as Verizon.

Disney+ features movies, original series, documentaries, concert specials and more. Stream Disney+ on your TV, smartphone, computer or another device on the Disney+app or log in at Disneyplus.com.

How to Stream Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Prime Video

Is Wakanda Forever streaming on Prime Video? Yes – but there’s a catch. The movie is a video-on-demand release, which means that it’s not free. Currently, Wakanda Forever is $19.99 to rent or buy a digital copy of the film on Prime Video and similar streaming platforms such as Vudu, Google Play, Red Box and iTunes. The film will be released on Blu-ray and DVD on Feb. 7. (Click here to pre-order.)

Watch the Wakanda Forever trailer below.