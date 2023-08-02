How to Watch ‘Big Brother’: Best Ways to Stream the Season 25 Premiere for Free

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Big Brother is back for its 25th season! Hosted by Julie Chen Moonves, the reality show will air live Wednesday (Aug. 2) at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

A Deaflympics gold medalist, brand strategist, exterminator, geriatric physician, professional flutist, political consultant and a DJ from Australia are among the 16 houseguests hoping to claim the $750,000 grand prize.

Keep reading for ways to stream the Big Brother premiere and other episodes from anywhere.

How to Stream Big Brother Online for Free

Good news, Big Brother fans: There are plenty of ways to stream the show online without paying a dime upfront.

Season 25 of Big Brother will premiere on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. The 90-minute, live premiere will also be available to stream on Paramount+ and CBS.com. Starting on Sunday, Big Brother will air three nights a week, new episodes will air on Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET., per Variety.

The Big Brother 24/7 live feed will stream free on Pluto TV, but if you want to catch up on previous seasons of Big Brother, 24/7 live feeds and tons of other content in one place, subscribe to Paramount+ and enjoy a free trial for a month (uses code: PICKETT to redeem the free trial; offer ends Aug. 31).

Paramount+ subscriptions start at $5.99/month (or $59.99/year) for the Essential plan and $11.99/month (or $119.99/year) for the ad-free Premium plan with Showtime. Although both subscriptions allow you stream tens of thousands of episodes and movies, upgrading to the Premium tier gives you access to commercial-free streaming, local CBS stations, Showtime and more.

You can also try platforms that have CBS in the channel lineup such as DirectTV Stream and Fubo TV, both of which offer free trials at sign up. Sling TV, Vidgo and Hulu + Live TV offer CBS and other channels for an affordable price and ExpressVPN allows you to stream internationally.

Episodes of Big Brother are also available to stream free on Prime Video on Paramount+. Paid episodes are available on iTunes, Google Play, etc.

What’s streaming on Paramount+? Watch exclusive programs from BET to MTV, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon and The Smithsonian Channel including a lineup of original series includes Fatal Attraction, The Family Stone, School Spirits, Joe Pickett, Star Trek: Picard, 1923, 1883, Mayor of Kingstown, Seal Team, Star Trek Discovery, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars and iCarly.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Scream VI, 80 for Brady, Top Gun: Maverick, Babylon and other movies are available to stream on Paramount+.

Keep reading for a breakdown of Big Brother’s new cast.

‘Big Brother’ Season 25 Cast: Meet the Houseguests

Sixteen houseguests, ranging from ages 21 to 63, will move into the Big Brother house this season. See the full list below.

America Lopez , 27, medical receptionist from Edinburg, Texas

, 27, medical receptionist from Edinburg, Texas Matt Klotz , 27, Deaflympics gold medalist from Cameron Park, Calif.

, 27, Deaflympics gold medalist from Cameron Park, Calif. Blue Kim , 25, Brand Strategist from Riverside, Calif.

, 25, Brand Strategist from Riverside, Calif. Kirsten Elwin , 25, molecular biologist from Orlando, Fla. via Dominica

, 25, molecular biologist from Orlando, Fla. via Dominica Jag Bains , 25, trucking company owner from Omak, Wash.

, 25, trucking company owner from Omak, Wash. Jared Fields , 25, exterminator from Norwalk, Conn.

, 25, exterminator from Norwalk, Conn. Reilly Smedley , 24, bartender from Portland, Maine

, 24, bartender from Portland, Maine Felicia Cannon , 63, real estate agent from Tacoma, Wash.

, 63, real estate agent from Tacoma, Wash. Luke Valentine , 30, illustrator from Weston, Fla.

, 30, illustrator from Weston, Fla. I zzy Gleicher , 32, professional flutist from New York, N.Y.

, 32, professional flutist from New York, N.Y. Cameron Harding , 34, stay-at-home dad from Eastman, Ga.

, 34, stay-at-home dad from Eastman, Ga. Cory Wurtrnberge r, 21, college student from Weston, Fla.

r, 21, college student from Weston, Fla. Mecole Hayes , 30, political consultant from St. Louis, Md.

, 30, political consultant from St. Louis, Md. Bowie Jane Ball , 45, a DJ from Melbourne, Australia

, 45, a DJ from Melbourne, Australia Hisam Goueli , 45, geriatric physician from Minneapolis, Minn.

, 45, geriatric physician from Minneapolis, Minn. Red Utley, 37, salesperson from Gatlinburg, Tenn.

Watch a preview of the new season of Big Brother in the video below.