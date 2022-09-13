‘Better Call Saul’: How to Binge the Show Online & Pre-Order the Complete Series Blu-Ray

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Better Call Saul fans expressed their frustration after the series was snubbed at the 2022 Emmy Awards. The hit show, starring Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seahorn, Jonathan Banks, Michael Mando, Giancarlo Esposito and Patrick Fabian, came to and end last month after six seasons.

Explore Explore Bob Odenkirk See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Judging by the flood of social media reactions, and the fact the “What a sick joke” was trending on Twitter during and after the Emmys, fans expected the show to win at least one award.

Related How to Watch the 2022 WNBA Finals Online Without Cable

“Better Call Saul. The masterclass in acting, writing, directing, and cinematography. Zero wins. WHAT A SICK JOKE,” read one viral tweet.

“Better Call Saul not getting a single Emmy is very ironic. In 10 years people will still be talking about it while the rest of these shows will become distant memories to everyone,” another fan tweeted.

The Breaking Bad prequel series has been nominated 46 times over six seasons but never won an Emmy. Better Call Saul is set six years before Saul Goodman (Odenkirk) became Walter White’s (Bryan Cranston’s) lawyer. In the series, Saul starts off as Jimmy McGill, a small-time lawyer hustling to make ends meet. The show chronicles Jimmy’s transformation from a fast-talking public defender into a criminal lawyer.

Whether you’re already a fan of the series or haven’t watched yet, you can binge all six seasons online or pre-order the full series on Blu-ray. The Better Call Saul complete collection includes 19 Blu-ray discs and will be released in December.

Amazon

Better Call Saul: The Complete Series $215.99 Buy Now 1

According to Amazon, the complete series box set will hit shelves on Dec. 6. You can pre-order the Blu-ray set at Best Buy and Amazon, but if you want to save on shipping, Amazon Prime members get free shipping on millions of items. Seasons 1-5 are available on Blu-ray and DVD at Walmart and other major retailers.

Read on for all of the ways to binge every season of Better Call Saul online.

How to Watch Better Call Saul Online

New episodes of Better Call Saul used to air on AMC and were available to stream on AMC+. Although the series ended in August, the finale will be available on AMC.com until Tuesday (Sept. 13), but you’ll need a cable or streaming provider log-in to access episodes. You can stream the entire series with a subscription to AMC+ ($8.99 a month after a 7-day free trial).

Amazon Prime members can subscribe to AMC+ through Prime Video and enjoy the first week free. Episodes and full seasons of Better Call Saul are also available for purchase on Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play and Apple TV.

The first five seasons of Better Call Saul are currently streaming on Netflix, and you may be able to find select episodes on platforms such as Fubo TV, SlingTV, and the Roku Channel.

Speaking to Variety last month, Odenkirk opened up about screening the finale episode with some of his colleagues. “There were just a lot of feelings in that room,” he recalled. “Six years of the show, for all of us the biggest show in our lives. You knew the risks that [series creators] Vince [Gilligan] and Peter [Goud] took in giving us these great parts.”