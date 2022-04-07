Baseball Is Back: How to Watch MLB Games Online for Free

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Baseball is officially back! Now that stadiums have reopened at full capacity after two years of COVID delays, canceled games and smaller crowds, fans can still enjoy must-watch baseball games from the comfort of home.

Major League Baseball games are now available through Prime Video. Whether you prefer to tune in on your smart TV, laptop, tablet or other streaming devices, Amazon’s streaming arm makes it easy to stream as the platform is now offering subscriptions to MLB.TV. Keep reading for a breakdown of MLB.TV and a list of additional streaming options designed to fit every kind of budget.

How to Watch MLB.TV on Prime Video

What is MLB.TV? It’s the regular-season streaming package that you can subscribe to with Prime Video Channels. You’ll get live access to out-of-market feeds for all regular season MLB games that aren’t subject to regional, national, or another kind of blackout. Also, live regular season games included in your subscription will feature out-of-market teams only. Nationally televised games and local team games televised in your area including MLB playoff games, the World Series, and the All-Star Game will not be available for live streaming with MLB.TV.

Love golf? You can also watch the 2022 Masters Tournament on Prime Video via Paramount+ ($4.99 a month after a free weeklong trial).

The subscription to MLB.TV includes a free seven-day trial and you can cancel the subscription anytime but if you miss the pay window, you can cancel within three days of converting from the free tier to a paid membership in order to get a full refund. MLB.TV is $24.99 a month (after the free trial) for the All-Team Pass or $119.99 a year for the Single Team Pass. The fee is in addition to Amazon Prime, which is $14.99 a month after a free 30-day trial. Once you’re all set up, click here to manage channels in your Prime Video account.

How to Watch MLB Games on Fubo, Vidgo and More

When it comes to nationally televised MLB games, you have plenty of streaming options. For example, cable subscribers can check local listings for game information and cord cutters have several live TV platforms that offer a free trial or deep discount at sign up like Direct TV Stream (starting at $59.99 a month for a limited time), Vidgo (starting at $53 a month), Sling TV ($35 a month, plus $20 off your first month) and Fubo TV ($69.99 a month).

Another streaming outlet for sports: Hulu + Live TV. It’s $69.99 a month for over 75 live channels including local stations, cable networks and access to streaming libraries for Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+.

How to Watch MLB Games on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ subscribers can tune in to watch “Friday Night Baseball” games on the platform. The weekly double header includes live pre-and-post-game shows that can be streamed without a subscription for a limited time only. Baseball fanatics will be able to watch marquee games on Friday nights, across devices with Apple TV+, including on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV 4K and HD, and on tv.apple.com, in addition to select smart TVs, gaming consoles, and cable set-top boxes.

Visit MLB.com for a full schedule of baseball games for the 2022 season.