Is ‘Atlanta’ Available on Streaming? How to Watch Old Episodes of the Series Online

After a four-year hiatus, Atlanta is finally returning to TV. The long-awaited third season of Donald Glover’s Emmy-winning dramedy series co-starring Brian Tyree Henry, Lakeith Stanfield and Zazie Beetz, will land on FX on March 24 — but the show will officially end after season 4, which is scheduled to air this fall.

Glover explained the decision to end the show during the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour on Thursday (Feb. 17).

“Death is natural,” he said. “I feel like when the conditions are right for something, they happen, and when the conditions aren’t right, they don’t happen. I don’t feel any longevity. Because then things start to get weird. The story was always supposed to be what it was. And the story, it really was us. Everybody in that writers’ room, everybody on set. It really was what we were going through and what we talked about … I think it ends perfectly.”

If you’ve followed the adventures of Earn Marks (Glover), Alfred “Paper Boi” Miles (Henry) and Darius Epps (Stanfield) since the beginning, you may not remember everything that went down in the first two seasons. Keep reading for a list of streaming platforms where you can catch up on old episodes of Atlanta before the new season drops.

How to Watch Atlanta Online

If you’re subscribed to cable or a streaming app with live TV, the first season of Atlanta will begin airing on FX this weekend (check your local listings for exact times). For cord cutters: The first two seasons of Atlanta are available on multiple streaming platforms.

Hulu is the best bet for Atlanta fans who want to stream the series for free for the first month. If you join Hulu now, you’ll get a free 30-day trial to Hulu’s ad-supported plan ($6.99 a month) or the commercial-free plan ($12.99 a month).

Aside from Atlanta, you’ll get access to thousands of TV episodes and movies in Hulu’s streaming library, most new episodes are available a day after they air on TV, and Hulu has originals such as Pam & Tommy, How I Met Your Father and Dollface.

You can stream Hulu on your TV, laptop, phone or tablet and can have up to six user profiles. With Hulu’s ad-free plan, you’ll also get to download programs and the ability to watch them offline.

Hulu isn’t your only option. If you’re willing to pay per episode ($1.99-$2.99, depending on the platform), Atlanta is streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Apple TV+, YouTube and Google Play.