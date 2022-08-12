‘A League of Their Own’: How to Stream the Prime Video Series for Free

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

A League of Their Own, the series adaptation of the 1992 baseball classic directed by Penny Marshall, premiered on Prime Video on Friday (Aug. 12). Abbi Jacobson, Chanté Adams, D’Arcy Carden, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Roberta Colindrez, Nick Offerman and Kate Berlant star in the series, which follows an ensemble of women baseball players during the World War II era.

Saidah Arrika Ekulona, Patrick J. Adams, Patrice Covington, Lea Robinson, Andia Winslow, Rae Gray, Nat Faxon and Dale Dickey are among the recurring cast.

A League of Their Own is from Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television in association with Field Trip Productions. The series was created and executive produced by Jacobson and Will Graham. Hailey Wierengo, Desto Tedros Reff and Jamie Babbit are also executive producers.

How to Watch A League of Their Own for Free

A League of Their Own is only available for Prime and Prime Video members. Not subscribed? Prime is currently offering a free 30-day trial. Join today to stream A League of Their Own and other Prime Video content in the mega-library of films, movies and TV shows, which includes a number of Prime exclusives free of charge such as The Boys, Forever Summer Hamptons, Paper Girls, The Outlaws, Thirteen Lives, Reacher, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Harlem, Invincible, Don’t Make Me Go, Fairfax, Upload, The Wheel of Time, The Legend of Vox Machine and I Want You Back.

Prime Membership $14.99/month after free 30-day trial Buy Now 1

Your Amazon Prime membership will cost $14.99 a month (or $139 a year) after the free trial ends, but you might be eligible for a 50% discount if you’re a student or EBT/Medicaid recipient (click here for more information). Besides access to Prime Video, your membership comes with fast and free delivery on your favorite items, exclusive deals, two-hour grocery delivery with Amazon Fresh, unlimited photo storage, Prime Reading, Amazon Music, Prime Gaming, savings on prescriptions and more.

Upgrade your Prime Video by adding premium channels such as Paramount+, Starz, Discovery+, BET+, AMC+ and Showtime to watch all of your favorites show and movies from one streaming destination.

Watch the trailer for A League of Their Own below.