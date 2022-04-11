2022 CMT Music Awards: Here’s How You Can Watch the Show Online for Free

Anthony Mackie and Kelsea Ballerini present at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3rd, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The show must go on! Kelsea Ballerini will continue hosting duties for the 2022 CMT Music Awards, despite sharing she tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend via Instagram on Monday (April 11) — the same night as the award show.

The ceremony will take place as scheduled, with actor Anthony Mackie and country star Kane Brown co-hosting from Nashville’s Municipal Auditorium.

Another big difference this year: The CMT Awards will be on network television instead of cable. The show will air live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET and will also be available to stream live and on-demand via Paramount+.

Ballerini plans to help host remotely and has every intention of performing, she said in an Instagram post. “Unfortunately I cannot be there in person anymore and I am devastated. I’m gutted, but the good news is I’m feeling a lot better and the incredible CMT family and my team have brought part of the CMT set to my house, and set it up to where I can still host and perform.”

Additional performances include Jason Aldean with Bryan Adams, Jimmie Allen with Monica and Little Big Town, and Thomas Rhett with Riley Green. The night will also feature performances from Brown, Walker Hayes, Mickey Guyton and Black Pumas, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd, Old Dominion, Carly Pearce, Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, and the first televised performance from The Judds in more than two decades.

Faith Hill, Allen, Gabby Barrett, Rob Corddry, Jordan Davis, Billy F. Gibbons, Gayle King, Taylor Lautner, Dustin Lynch, Martina McBride, Joel McHale, Kacey Musgraves, Queer Eye’s Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France and Antoni Porowski, LeAnn Rimes, Dylan Scott and Dennis Quaid are among the presenters.

Brown leads this year’s nominees with four nominations, followed by Ballerini, Guyton and first-time nominees BRELAND and Cody Johnson with three nods a piece. Additional first-time nominees are Tenille Arts, Priscilla Block, H.E.R., Paul Klein of LANY, MacKenzie Porter, Elvie Shane, Caitlyn Smith and Brittney Spencer.

How to Watch the 2022 CMT Music Awards Online for Free

The 2022 CMT Music Awards air live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT. For those with access to local channels through cable or a TV antenna, check local listings to find CBS in the channel lineup and enjoy the show.

For cord cutters, there are plenty of options when it comes to watching the 2022 CMT Awards from a smart TV, laptop or another streaming device. There are several live TV plans that include CBS such as Direct TV Stream and Fubo TV, both of which offer a free trial for up to a week. There’s also Hulu + Live TV which is $69.99 a month for over 75 live channels, plus Hulu content, Disney+ and ESPN+, but no free trial.

Of course, the cheapest and easiest way to watch the show outside of network TV is through Paramount+. The service is $4.99 a month for ad-supported streaming and $9.99 a month for ad-free streaming, but new users get a free trial for the first week, which means the CMT Awards and everything else that the platform offers can be streamed without paying a penny up front. Paramount+ also offers a bundle deal with Showtime for $11.99 a month (a savings of 28%) and student discounts. Amazon Prime members can also add Paramount+ to your Prime Video channels.

Besides award shows, Paramount+ houses exclusives from BET, MTV, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon and more, including TV shows and movies such as 1883, The Good Fight, Mayor of Kingstown, Seal Team, Star Trek: Picard, Why Women Kill, iCarly, The Stand, The In Between, Rumble, Infinite, Scream 5, Jackass Forever, and the upcoming premiere of The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans.