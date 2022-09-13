15th Annual ACM Honors: How to Watch the Country Music Special on TV & Online

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Country music’s 15th annual ACM Honors ceremony is returning to TV for the first time since 2017 and airing on Fox for the first time ever. This year’s ACM Honors will air on Tuesday (Sept. 13) at 8 p.m. ET.

Carly Pearce, four-time ACM Award Winner and reigning ACM female artist of the year returns to host ACM Honors for the second consecutive year. The two-hour primetime special will feature performances from Trace Adkins, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Dan + Shay, Jordan Davis, Ernest, Vince Gill, Hardy, Wynonna Judd, Tiera Kennedy, Avril Lavigne, Little Big Town, Pearce and Morgan Wallen.

Honorees include Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, Shania Twain, Wallen, Hardy and the TV series Yellowstone. The 2022 ACM Honors were taped in August at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.

Read on for ways to stream the special live and on-demand.

How to Watch the 2022 ACM Honors On TV & Online

The 15th annual ACM Honors premiere on Fox and on Fox.com on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET. The ceremony will stream on Hulu on Wednesday (Sept. 14).

If you don’t have cable or an antenna that picks up local channels, there are a few ways to watch the ACM Honors live and on-demand. For example, Hulu offers a free 30-day trial, so if you’re not already subscribed to the platform, join today and stream the ACM Honors for free once it hits the platform.

Hulu offers student discounts for $1.99 a month and other streaming deals, such as the Hulu bundle with Disney+ and ESPN+ for $13.99 and Hulu + Live TV, which is currently $49.99 a month for a limited time. Stream on your TV, phone, laptop or another compatible devices via the Hulu app (use ExpressVPN to access Hulu from outside of the U.S.).

Looking for more streaming options? Platforms such as Directv TV Stream, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Vidgo, and Verizon Fios provide live, local and cable channels at an affordable price.