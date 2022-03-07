All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The brightest stars in country music are in Las Vegas for the 57th annual Academy of Country Music Awards. Dolly Parton returns to host the award show, which will air live from the Allegiant Stadium on Monday (March 7), and will stream exclusively on Prime Video.

Explore Explore Dolly Parton See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Co-hosting alongside Parton will be Jimmie Allen and Gabby Allen, the reigning ACM new male and female artist of the year. In addition to co-hosting, Allen will perform his new single “Down Home” for the first time, and Barrett will sing a rendition of “I Hope You Dance,” which she previously sang on season 16 of American Idol. The duo will come together for a joint performance as well.

Two-time ACM Award-winner Kelly Clarkson is scheduled to perform Parton’s classic “I Will Always Love You” to honor of the country icon, who previously hosted in 2000. Parton will also be performing at the show with Kelsie Ballerini.

The ACM Awards performance roster includes Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryon, Chris Stapleton, Thomas Rhett, Eric Church, Jordan Davis, Walker Hayes, Brothers Osbourne, Brittney Spencer, Chris Young and Mitchell Tenpenny.

Presenters include Aldean, Mickey Guyton, Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes and Kelsey Asbille, Alan Ritchson from Reacher, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, comedian Guy Torry of Phat Tuesdays, Tom Pelphrey from Outer Range, and author James Patterson, who co-wrote Parton’s new novel Run, Rose, Run.

How to Watch the 2022 ACM Awards Online for Free

To watch the 57th Annual ACM Awards, you must be subscribed to Prime Video. Not an Amazon Prime member yet? You can join for free, for a limited time only.

Amazon is currently offering a free 30-day trial to new members, which means you can stream the ACM Awards and other programs on Prime Video, including country-music themed content such as Walk the Line, Country: Portraits of American Sound and the Country Icon series, along with other music-related documentaries and concert specials including The Weeknd x The Dawn FM Experience, A Man Named Scott: The Kid Cudi Story, Justin Bieber: Our World, Mary J. Blige My Life, and P!nk: All I Know So Far.

Prime Video houses a great selection of original movies and TV series such as The Marvelous Ms. Maisel, Reacher, Harlem, Invincible, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Fairfax, Upload, The Wheel of Time, The Legend of Vox Machina, I Want You Back, The Protégé, and The Boys.

You can stream Prime Video content directly from your smart TV, smartphone, laptop or another compatible device via the Prime Video app.

After the free 30-day trial ends, your Amazon Prime membership will cost $14.99 a month (or $139 a year). The membership includes Prime Video; free same-day, one-day or two-day delivery on your favorite items (plus, two-hour grocery delivery); exclusive deals; unlimited photo storage; access to Prime reading; Amazon Prime Music; Prime Gaming and tons of other perks. Want more savings? Amazon Prime provides a 50% monthly discounts to qualifying students and EBT/Medicaid recipients.

In addition to viewing Prime Video programs, Amazon members can also rent new movies via Prime Video and stream content from other platforms including Paramount+, Starz and Showtime.

The 57th Academy of Country Music Awards red carpet will begin at 7 p.m. ET. The show will begin at 8 p.m. ET.

The 57th Academy of Country Music Awards is produced by MRC Live & Alternative, which is owned by MRC. MRC is a co-owner of Billboard through a joint venture with Penske Media titled P-MRC.