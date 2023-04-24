‘Scream VI’ Is Headed to Paramount+: Here’s How to Stream the Slasher Film for Free

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

After scaring up $168 million at the global box office — and becoming the most successful film in the franchise — Scream VI is finally headed to streaming platforms. The slasher film will be released on Paramount+ and digital platforms starting Tuesday (April 25).

In Scream VI, four survivors from the latest round of Woodsboro Ghostface slayings relocate to New York City, but just as they start to feel like life is getting back to normal, the phone rings. (Spoiler alert: It’s Ghostface.)

Scream VI stars Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Mason Gooding, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Jenna Ortega, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra and Samara Weaving, with appearances from Hayden Panettiere and Courteney Cox.

Read on for ways to buy the movie digitally or stream for free on Paramount+.

How to Watch Scream VI on Paramount+

Scream VI will begin streaming exclusively for Paramount+ subscribers on Tuesday. If you’re not subscribed, join today and stream for free for the first week.

Paramount+ start at $4.99/month (or $49.99 annually) for the Essential plan. The commercial-free Premium plan is $9.99 a month (or $99.99 a year) and includes access to your local CBS stations.

Both subscription plans give you access to tens of thousands of episodes of bingeable series and movies that you can stream on your TV, computer, phone and other streaming devices.

In addition to hit films such as Scream VI, Scream V, Top Gun: Maverick and 80 for Brady, Paramount+ is home to dozens of original movies and hit series including Star Trek: Picard, 1923, 1883, School Spirits, Mayor of Kingstown, Seal Team, Star Trek: Discovery and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.

Paramount+ is also available on Prime Video, so if you’re already subscribed to the latter, you can add the former to your channel lineup and stream from one place. (Not subscribed to Prime Video? Start your free trial here.) And if you’re outside of the U.S., you can stream Paramount+ on ExpressVPN.

Read on for ways to stream Scream VI on other digital platforms.

Scream VI: How to Stream on Prime Video & Other Digital Platforms

You can pre-order Scream VI for $19.99 on Prime Video, Google Play and other digital platforms.

The movie will be available to stream on Prime Video at midnight ET on Tuesday (9 p.m. PT on Monday, April 24).

Watch the Scream VI trailer below.