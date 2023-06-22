Gaming Accessories: Nintendo’s New Pastel Switch Controllers Will Have You Playing in Style

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Nintendo wants you to kick off your summer gaming with some chic new pastel Switch Joy-Con controllers. The new accessories will be released June 30, but for those too excited to wait, you can preorder them on Amazon right now for $79.99.

Not only will the colorful controllers pair well with Legend of Zelda merch, but it also expands your customization options. Whether you’re a fan of vibrant shades or want to sport some soft hues this season, the new colorway will give you just that. The new controlelrs comes in two color options: pastel purple and green or pastel yellow and pink.

It’s already garnered attention from Amazon, gaining the label of No. 1 new release for Nintendo Switch controllers. You can also snag it from other Nintendo retailers including Best Buy, GameStop and Target. With how popular Nintendo Switch is, we wouldn’t be surprised if the pastel controllers sell out quickly. To ensure it’s delivered to you the moment it’s released, preordering is typically the safest bet.

Keep reading to see how to preorder your own.

Click on the buy button to have the new pastel Joy-Con controllers delivered straight to you once June 30 hits. The graphics on your Nintendo Switch games don’t have to be the only colorful things you look at, and thanks to these soft shades, you can add some style to your gaming. It features the classic Joy-Con controllers, including advanced vibrations for the ultimate gaming experience and two black wrist straps to keep them secure.

