Deal Alert: Get a 30-Day Free Trial to Paramount+ With This Limited Promo

Thinking about joining Paramount+? A free trial is the best way to test out a streaming platform to see if it’s a good fit — and if you’re a new to the streaming platform, you can receive a 30-day free trial thanks to a special promo that won’t last long.

There are different ways to go about getting a free trial to Paramount+. The first option would be to go directly through the platform to receive a seven-day free trial at sign up.

Paramount+ subscriptions start at $4.99 a month for the Essential plan, which gives you access to tons of TV shows and movies with limited commercials, or upgrade to the commercial-free Premium plan for $9.99 a month.

The growing list of original content available on Paramount+ includes RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, Halo, The Offer, 1883, The Good Fight, The Challenge All Stars, Mayor of Kingstown, Seal Team, Star Trek: Discovery, South Park: The Streaming Wars, Star Trek: Picard, Why Women Kill, The Stand, The Real World Homecoming, iCarly, and Before I Forget.

You will also find movies such as Sonic the Hedgehog: 2, The Lost City, Jackass Forever, Scream 5, The In Between, Rumble and Top Gun on Paramount+. (Top Gun: Maverick is expected to arrive on Paramount+ in July).

In addition to tens of thousands of episodes and movies — including exclusives from MTV, BET, Nickelodeon and more — Paramount+ has NFL on CBS, PGA, Champion League and other must-watch sports.

Read on for details on how to get a free trial for a month and other ways to save on your Paramount+ subscription.

How to Get a 30-Day Free Trial to Paramount+

Right now, new subscribers can receive a free 30-day trial through Target, but you’ll have to act fast as the deal ends on June 15 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Target’s promo deal is arguably one of the best on the internet and a great way to kick off the month of June and July releases on Paramount+, which include South Park: The Streaming Wars, Honor Society, Jerry and Marge Go Large along with award shows such as the 75th annual Tony Awards and the 45th annual Daytime Emmys.

To redeem the Target offer, head over to the Paramount+ website or download the app to get started. From there, you will be prompted to pick a streaming plan and create an account. Enter code TARGET30 to enjoy 30 days of free streaming.

After the first month free, your subscription will automatically renew at $4.99 a month or $9.99 month unless you cancel.

If you would rather join Paramount+ without the Target coupon code, you can still receive a free trial, but only for a week. The same applies for Amazon Prime members. Those who have Prime Video can add Paramount+ as a channel and stream free for the first week.

More Ways to Save With Paramount+

Want to save more cash? Bundling Paramount+ with Showtime for $11.99 a month will shave up to 28% off what you would normally pay for both subscriptions. And if you’re a student, you are eligible to receive a 25% discount off the Essential monthly plan.