Need a New Phone? This Limited Deal Gets You a Free Samsung Galaxy S22

Shopping for a new phone, but haven’t settled on a design yet? A free phone might make the decision a lot easier. The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is currently free, thanks to a new promo deal.

The S22 is one of the most popular phones of the year, and it’s only been out for a couple of months. Originally released in February, the S22 sold over 1 million pre-orders the first week after release — more than double that of the S21.

Samsung’s Galaxy S22 is equipped with a 50MP rear camera, a 4Nm processor (Samsung’s fastest and most-powerful chip yet) and a 6.1-inch, 120Hz adaptive display screen that will make surfing the web and video calls look incredible. Additionally, the S22’s OIS correction angle has been improved by 58% and works with faster motion sampling to stabilize your shots, while the HDR hat adjusts the color (frame-by-frame). Google Duo is also available on the S22 and it comes in four colors, including pink-gold, green, black and white.

Samsung Galaxy S22 $Free (with eligible trade-in) $800 Buy Now 1

Samsung’s Galaxy S22 usually retails for $800. For a limited time, eligible customers will receive a free Samsung Galaxy S22 at AT&T when you trade in a Galaxy phone from any year, in any condition. The trade-in special applies to Samsung Galaxy Note, S, or Z series and if you order the phone online, the $15 activation fee will be waved.

Click here to get your free phone, or use the buy button above. The link will take you to AT&T’s Samsung Galaxy S22 page. Once there, scroll down and click the box marked “Trade in and Save.” From there, you’ll choose a phone plan and follow the steps to mail back your old device.

Verizon is offering a similar deal for a new S22. Right now, customers who trade in an old or damaged phone (that doesn’t have battery issues) with any unlimited plan will receive a free S22, plus $200 if you’re switching phone carriers.

Not interested in a free phone? AT&T, Verizon and other carriers offer installment plans starting at $22 a month for the 64GB Galaxy S22. For those who want to pay full price for an unlocked phone, the S22 is on sale at Amazon for $699.99.