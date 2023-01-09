New Year, New Gear: This $9 Cleaning Kit Is Perfect for AirPods & Other Wireless Earbuds

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

AirPods still rank among the list of top-selling wireless earbuds, and if you own a pair, they could probably use a little refresh.

Like iPhones, Androids and other electronics, your earbuds can get dusty and dirty. To clean AirPods or AirPods Pro headphones manually, all you’ll need is a soft, dry, lint-free cloth to gently wipe them down (don’t run them under water).

If your Airpods are stained or damaged from dried soap, lotion, perfume, shampoo, conditioner, sunscreen and other liquids, Apple recommends slightly dampening the cloth with water before wiping the earbuds clean — and don’t use them until they’re completely dry.

To clean the charging case, use a lint-free cloth slightly dampened with isopropyl alcohol. Make sure that you don’t get liquid in the charging ports and use a soft-bristled brush to remove any leftover dust or debris.

Want an easier option? Get a cleaning kit, like the one featured below, which is on sale for $8.99 at Amazon. The Hagibis 2-in-1 cleaning pen is a best-seller at Amazon with a 4.5-star rating and lots of positive customer reviews.

The multi-functional kit includes a flocking sponge to clean out dust in the earphones and charging case, a high-density brush to clean dirt off the sound outlet hole and other parts of the earphone, and a metal pen tip to dig out stubborn dust and thoroughly clean hard to reach spots.

The cleaning tool can be used for AirPods and other wireless earbuds, but also keyboards, laptops, tablets, etc.

Click here to see a wider selection of cleaning kits that are available at Amazon for less than $10, like the Akiki Cleaner Kit, currently on sale for $8.99. And of course, cleaning kits for AirPods and more are available at other major retailers, including Best Buy and Walmart.

