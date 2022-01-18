‘How I Met Your Father’: Here’s How You Can Watch the Series for Free Online

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

How I Met Your Father is now streaming on Hulu.

The first two episodes of the comedy series starring Hilary Duff arrived on the streaming platform Tuesday (Jan. 18). The sequel to How I Met Your Mother flips the narrative of its predecessor by focusing on a woman telling her son the story of how she met his father.

Duff stars as Sophie, a hopeless romantic navigating love and friendship in present-day New York City. Chris Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Suraj Sharma and Tien Tran play Sophie’s close-knit group of friends.

Kim Cattrall portrays the future version of Sophie who shares the story with her son in the year 2050.

Unlike the original — where Bob Saget simply narrated but never made an appearance — audiences will get to see and hear Cattrall in How I Met Your Father. The series pilot opens with Cattrall calling her son on video chat and sharing the dating stories that led up to her meeting his dad.

“It’s a sequel, so there’s some Easter eggs for the hardcore fans but it’s a new show with new characters that are going on their own adventure,” Duff explained to Good Morning America on Monday. “It’s tackling the topics of what it’s like to figure out your life at 30 [and] navigate the world of dating where everything is online.”

Duff added that the cast was excited to have Cattrall join the show. “She is just amazing. I would be lying if I told you we didn’t do a happy dance when we found out she signed on to do the show. When I think of New York City, I think of Kim, and our show takes place in New York City. It’s a really important character in the show.”

