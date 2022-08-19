‘House of the Dragon’: How to Watch the ‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel for Free

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It’s still summer, but winter is coming! House of the Dragon, the long-awaited Game of Thrones prequel, will make its debut on HBO and HBO Max on Sunday (Aug. 21).

The 10-episode series is based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood novel set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, and shares the story of House Targaryen. New episodes of House of the Dragon will debut weekly leading to the finale on Oct. 23.

Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno and Rhys Ifans star in the series.

Fans can dive even deeper into the show by listening to The Official Game of Thrones Podcast: House of the Dragon, featuring interviews with cast, crew and celebrity fans.

Keep reading for details on when and how to watch House of the Dragon.

How to Watch House of the Dragon Online for Free

House of the Dragon debuts Sunday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO, and will stream exclusively on HBO Max at no extra cost to subscribers. If you’re a cable customer, check your local listing for channel information.

Not subscribed to HBO Max? Plans starts at $9.99 a month for the ad-supported package, or $14.99 a month to stream without ads. Annual plans are usually priced at $99.99 a year for HBO Max with ads, and $149.99 for commercial-free streaming. But for a limited time only, new and returning HBO Max customers can save up to 40% off annual streaming plans, which drops the price down to $69.99 a year or $104.99 for the ad-free package. This promo ends on Oct. 30.

HBO Max $from $9.99/month

Although HBO Max offers discounts and free episodes, the platform does not provide a free trial. However, there are ways to get HBO Max for free. For starters, if you’re subscribed to HBO through a cable or streaming provider, you may already have free HBO Max to watch House of the Dragon live or on demand. Not sure if you already have HBO Max? Click here for more details.

Direct TV Stream is another way to land a free trial to HBO Max. Get free HBO Max, Showtime, Starz and other premium channels for up to three months when you subscribe to the Choice or Ultimate Package. Subscriptions currently start at $69.99 a month after a free five-day trial, and include up to 140+ channels.

With HBO Max, Game of Thrones fans can stream old episodes of the hit series and other exclusive shows and movies, including Westworld, Succession, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, Hard Knocks, Euphoria, Hacks, Selena + Chef, Gossip Girl, The Sex Lives of College Girls, Insecure, The White Lotus, The Gilded Age, Belfast, Rap Sh!t, The Batman, Father of the Bride and more. Stream programs on your smart TV, laptop, smartphone or another compatible streaming device via the HBO Max app. And if you’re outside of the U.S., stream HBO Max through ExpressVPN.

Shopping for Game of Thrones gear? The Warner Bros. merch shop launched an official House of the Dragon collection featuring Funko Pop! figurines including the Dragon, Rhaenyra Targaryen, Daemon Targaryen, Viserys Targaryen and Corlys Velaryon, along with T-shirts, hoodies, a tote bag, coffee mugs, and more collectibles. Shop items from the House of the Dragon collection below.

Rhaenyra Targaryen Funko Pop! (Pre-Order) $14.95

House of the Dragon T-Shirt $19.95

House of the Dragon Dragon Candles Women's Short Sleeve Tee $19.95

House of the Dragon Crown Adult Short Sleeve Shirt $19.95

House of the Dragon Premium Satin Poster $28.95

Day of the Dragon Mug $14.95

House of the Dragon Logo Embroidered Hat $29.95

House of the Dragon Dreams Grey Sherpa Blanket $69.95

House of the Dragon Throne Unisex 3/4 Sleeve Raglan Shirt $22.95

