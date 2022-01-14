How to Watch ‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Drac is back.

Hotel Transylvania: Tranformania, the fourth and final installment of the animated film franchise starring Selena Gomez and Andy Samberg, arrived Friday (Jan. 14) on Prime Video.

Gomez and Samberg are back as the happy couple Mavis Dracula and Johnny Loughran in the kid-friendly comedy. Other returning stars include Kathryn Hahn, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, David Spade and Fran Drescher.

Molly Shannon, Jim Gaffigan and Brian Hull also voice characters in the film, which is directed by Jennifer Kluska and Derek Drymon.

In the fourth chapter of the Hotel Transylvania series, Van Helsing’s “monster ray” invention goes haywire, transforming the monsters into humans and Johnny into a monster.

Drac and Johnny, now in mismatched bodies, travel to the Amazon jungle to get their hands on a cure that will change everyone back to normal – before it’s too late. The duo enlists the help of Mavis and the Drac Pack to complete the mission.

“It’s honestly really touching at the same time because it shows the difference between people,” Gomez explained in an interview with Live With Kelly & Ryan earlier this week. “It allows people to feel like they can be themselves, whatever they are – whether they’re a monster or a human.”

Added Gomez, “It’s also about women empowerment. It’s up to the ladies to save the guys.”

For fans who want to stream Hotel Transylvania 4 along with the film’s stars, Gomez and the rest of the cast will be hosting a Twitter watch party on Thursday at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. ET.