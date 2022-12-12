Billboard’s Ultimate Holiday Gift Guide 2022: The Best Gifts for Everyone on Your List

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Happy holidays! ‘Tis the season for chestnuts roasting on an open fire, Jack Frost nipping at your nose and all the festive fun.

While we want an easy, holly jolly holiday season, it can also be overwhelming choosing gifts for your loved ones — especially with Christmas less than two weeks away.

To make things easier, we at Billboard compiled our top holiday gift picks in a range of categories — from beauty, home and fashion to tech, alcoholic beverages and entertainment.

See our ultimate gift guide below.

Beauty Gifts

Fenty Beauty The Navy Collection 5-Piece Gift Set

The Navy Collection 5-Piece Set

Rihanna‘s Fenty Beauty brand doesn’t hold back when it comes to the holiday goodies, and this year, the popular company unveiled a limited edition set celebrating the “Navy” fanbase. The five-piece set features Fenty icon lipstick fill and case, a new shade of eyeliner, a mirror and makeup bag.

“This collection is my way of celebrating The Navy who have always gone so hard for me, especially over the past 5 years with Fenty Beauty,” Rihanna said in a statement. “I wanted to create a special navy-themed makeup set in their honor. To my Navy all over the world, this one’s for you! I hope you feel the love right back with these navy makeup pieces and special accessories that you can keep forever.”

Other Fenty Beauty’s holiday goodies include the Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizers, the Lil Icon Mini Sem-Matte Lipstick Duo ($16), this Fenty Beauty Bomb Posse Mega Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palette ($35) and the Double Cheek’d Up Freestyle Cream Blush Duo ($23.80). Click here to shop the Fenty Beauty holiday gift guide.

Billie Eilish’s Eau de Parfum

Billie Eilish Eau de Parfum

Billie Eilish’s Eau de Parfum fragrance will make a cool holiday gift for a fragrance lover. The Grammy winner launched her first fragrance last year and followed up with a “darker” version released last month. The first of the two, Eilish Eau de Parfum, features notes of creamy vanilla, sugared petals, wood, amber, warm musks, soft spices and cocoa.

Feeling spicier? Eilish No. 2 ($72) is available exclusively at and features black pepper contrasted with wild wet poppy flowers and base notes of woody palo santo and ebony.

Ariana Grande’s Mod Vanilla & Mod Blush Fragrance Duo

Ulta

Mod Vanilla

Ariana Grande dropped her latest fragrances, a duo collection of Mod Blush and Mod Vanilla, earlier this month. The cruelty free, vegan eau de parfums channel sultry and flirty moods with notes of juicy pear, dewy rose and magnolia, vanilla, pink freesia, orris butter and white praline.

Shop other fragrances like God is a Woman exclusively at Ulta here.

Halsey’s About Face

About Face

High-Performance Headliners Halsey Tour Kit

Halsey’s About Face cosmetics collection is fun, vibrant, high-pigmented shades for your eyes, lips, face and body. The star of the show is certainly the Matte Fluid Eye Paint ($16), which is included in the High-Performance Headliners collection featured above. The limited-edition, 7-piece kit features “sweat-proof, pit-proof, high-performance favorites from Halsey’s world tour” packaged in a limited-edition holiday cosmetics bags.

Buy the cruelty free and vegan collection on sale for $88.

Rare Beauty Holiday Gift Set

Sephora

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Mini Mauves Lip Balm Set

For the Selenator in your life, this adorable lip duo set from Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty is a perfect gift. The $18 set comes with mini bottles of Stay Vulnerable Glossy Lip Balm in Nearly Mauve, and With Gratitude Lip Balm in Sencere (rose mauve).

Shop more Rare Beauty products here.

Dyson Airwrap Multistyler

Sephora

Dyson Airwrap

This usually sold out hair tool from luxury brand Dyson dries hair fast with no extreme heat and is engineered for different hair types. The Dyson Airwrap comes with multiple styling attachments engineered for different hair types, including an attachment that hides flyaways in a single pass for a smooth, shiny finish.

Fashion Gifts

Harry Styles Etsy Merch

Amazon

Harry Styles Harry's House T-Shirt

OK, so this isn’t official Harry Styles merch, but it might as well be! This Harry’s House tee celebrates one of the year’s biggest albums — and it’ll arrive well before Christmas if you order soon. Looking for more merch for Stylers? Etsy creator LoveOnThreads makes incredibly detailed, great quality, embroidered crewnecks inspired by a variety of Styles’ songs.

Check out the adorable “Treat People With Kindness” crewneck featuring Harry’s butterfly tattoo for $33 here, and shop LoveOnThreads full collection here and click here for the best gifts for Styles’ fans.

Justin Bieber Merch

Amazon

Justin Bieber Justice Tour T-Shirt

Justin Bieber’s official Amazon page is where you’ll find his latest music releases, but the site also has T-shirts, hoodies and accessories from past albums, tours and promotional cycles available for sale.

Among the best Bieber merch on Amazon: the Justice tour tee and the classic, black Bieber logo tee ($22.99, Amazon), inspired by classic rock band fonts from bands like KISS, Def Leppard and Metallica. Bieber famously sported a Metallica band tee during a few of his Purpose tour dates in 2016, and reportedly enlisted the help of a metal artist to design a logo tee for himself.

This year, Bieber also designed hockey jersey’s for the Toronto Maple Leafs. See more details here.

Taylor Swift Merch

Etsy

Star Embroidered Folklore Cardigan

Taylor Swift celebrated the release of Midnights with a limited collection of merch, some of which was only available for a few days. For those who have Folklore on the brain, this star embroidered knit replica cardigan from Etsy is a perfect, cozy gift idea for the Swifties.

The Beatles Merch

Happy Socks

Happy Socks x The Beatles Collector's Gift Set

For the ultimate Beatles fan, the Happy Socks x The Beatles collector’s gift set features 24 pairs of colorful socks for every day of the week — including five, never-before-seen embroidered styles, eight new limited-edition styles, and 11 remastered versions of previous designs. Find more Beatles gifts here.

Grateful Dead Hoodie

Amazon

Grateful Dead Dancing Bears Hoodie

Unfortunately, the Smartwool x Grateful Dead collab sold out already, but you can find other merch for Deadheads like this Dancing Bears hoodie available at Amazon. For more options check out the Stance x Grateful Dead collection here and shop cool keepsakes like this Grateful Dead Skull & Roses Bobblehead for $29.95 on Etsy here.

Tech Gifts

Beats Studio 3 Headphones

Amazon

Beats Studio 3

For those who prefer over-the-ear headphones to ear-buds, the Beats Studio 3 headphones are among the best rated in their price point. These noise-cancelling headphones offer up to 22 hours of playtime, along with big, booming sound, the latest Bluetooth technology, which means better connectivity and fewer drops, and enhanced Pure Anc Noise Cancelling to actively block outside noises.

AirPods Pro

Apple AirPods Pro

When it comes to earbuds for music, there’s no denying the popularity of AirPods. Apple’s famous all-white earbuds are as much a status symbol as they are an essential go-to for recording artists, podcasters and music producers alike. But we recommend them for everyday use as well, whether you’re listening to music on your daily commute, or need a pair of wireless earbuds for your next FaceTime call or Zoom.

Buy the Airpods Pro for $179 at Walmart and Amazon here.

Smart Watch

Amazon

Amazfit Bip 3 Pro Smart Watch

Looking for a smart watch on a budget? If Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Fitbit are out of your price range, the best-selling Amazfit Bip 3 Pro retails for $69.99. The device will help get your fitness schedule together and tracks heart rate, sleep and more.

Sonos One Speakers

Sonos One SL

The essential Sonos speakers for any person on your list. The One ($219) and One SL ($199) are stylish speakers that elevate any space and are the perfect introduction to the Sonos world. One also makes a great gift for new parents with hands free voice control.

Buy them on Sonos’ website here, and while you’re at it, check out their Beam and Roam speakers, perfect for any home.

Oculus Quest 2

Meta Quest 2 Special Edition

For the gamer in your life, dive into the immersive world of virtual reality with Oculus’ sleek, all-in-one headset. The VR headset (which has thousands of five-star reviews) allows you to play the biggest titles and multi-player games, plus new ways to workout and socialize.

Join in on the fun by buying the Oculus Quest 2 for $299 on Oculus’ website here and at major retailers such as Amazon.

As for what to try out first, the VR app Supernatural is a TIME Best Invention for Fitness The award-winning app allows you to work out, meditate and stretch with real coaches in stunning destinations from around the world. Download the app here. Oculus also has BeatSaber packs featuring The Weeknd, Lizzo, Fall Out Boy, Lady Gaga and other recording artists.

Marshall Speaker

Marshall

Marshall Acton II Speaker

Marshall speakers are industry-approved, but still affordable. The Acton II is one of the best-reviewed portable speakers online with a 4.7-star rating (out of five) at Best Buy. And it’s for good reason: the wireless speaker delivers big sound (and big bass) and you the Bluetooth signal works from up to 30 feet away.

Smart Phone

Samsung

Samsung Flip

Flip phones are back in rotation! Samsung’s Galaxy Flip 4 is a compact, water-resistant, foldable phone (IPX8 rated) designed to capture life while fitting snuggle in the palm of your hand. The 6.7-inch phone features a versatile camera and long-lasting battery with up to 12GB of RAM. And it’s available for $399.99 and up with eligible trade-in at Samsung.

Home & Novelty Gifts

OVO X Wilson Limited Edition Basketball & Hoop

OVO x Wilson Mini Basketball and Hoop

For the ballers, October’s Very Own teamed with Wilson to create a limited-edition basketball ($168) and mini hoop with mini ball ($148). The collaboration celebrates Toronto legends and the impact the city has had on the game and the culture of basketball.

For more OVO gear, check out the OVO x Casetify collection, the OVO x Timberland 6-inch boot, OVO x Canada Goose, and Drake’s Better World Fragrance House candle collection.

Oakland Coffee Gift Bundles

Oakland Coffee

Oakland Coffee Sampler Set

Green Day’s Oakland Coffee Works is offering a series of limited edition bundles this holiday season filled with premium roasts and special edition merch. We at Billboard love the Pod Box Sampler Gift Set ($58.99), which includes one box each of the brand’s single-serve pod roasts (Father of All Dark Roasts, Soundcheck Blend, Cerro De Oro Single Origin and West Grand Decaf Blend).

Shop more Oakland Coffee products here.

Mariah Carey Funko Pop Figurine

Funko Pop! Rocks: Mariah Carey Christmas Vinyl Figure

We had to include the Queen of Christmas in our holiday gift guide! Collectibles company Funko has unveiled their Funko Pop! Rocks: Mariah Carey Christmas Figure, a four-inch vinyl figurine that depicts the Queen of Christmas in all her glittery glory. The vinyl figurine sits inside a collectible box, which borrows the same font and branding from MC’s 1994 Merry Christmas album. Want another festive design to buy for Carey’s “Lambily” fan base? Check out the Funko Pop! Albums Mariah Carey Merry Christmas vinyl figure.

And the Queen of Christmas has even more in store for the holidays! Carey’s released a festive collaboration of bath and body gels, candles, lotions and other products sold exclusively at Walmart. Shop the Mariah Carey x Find Your Happy Place limited collection here.

Nick Jonas x Linkee Trivia Game

Linkee

Nick Jonas x Linkee 2022 Edition

Nick Jonas loves Linkee so much that he released his own version of the trivia game. The object of the game is to guess the link between a series of words (and trust us, it’s easier said than done).

Another budget-friendly gift idea that doubles as a stocking stuffer of White Elephant present: Post Malone’s beer pong game.

Music Equipment & Stands

Sweetwater

On-Stage 2-Tier Keyboard Stand

Goodbye, clunky studio equipment! For the musician in your life, this two-tier folding keyboard stand will make the perfect addition to any studio, at home and beyond. The heavy-duty stand features a durable but minimalistic design with a matte black color that offers a unique sense of style without sacrificing quality and practicality.

Amazon

Donner Electric Guitar Amplifier 10 Watt Classical Guitar AMP

Another gift for musicians, this Donner Electric Amp, which is 25% off at Amazon. The 10W amp is designed for beginners and comes equipped with volume and treble/ middle bass controls to help you “shape the high and low frequencies of your guitar tone” and a Booster switch providing a “clean and booster over-driving sound.”

Alcohol Gifts

Post Malone’s Maison No. 9

Reserve Bar

Maison No. 9 Rosé

The “Circles” star created his own sip of summer in 2020, launching a French rosé wine called Maison No. 9 inspired by his love of the Mediterranean lifestyle and rosé.

The wine is named after Post’s favorite tarot card, the Nine of Swords, which represents overcoming the daily challenges we all face. According to the notes list, the “inviting aromas of freshly picked fruit, such as ripe pineapple, pear and strawberry, meet hints of sweet French desserts once clean, dry, crisp finish is balanced and round with a texture that is mouthwatering and savory, perfect for drinking on its own or with a variety of dishes.”

Bruno Mars’ SelvaRey Rum

ReserveBar

SelvaRey Coconut Rum

SelvaRey’s range of Coconut, White, Chocolate and Owner’s Reserve rums were made to take fans to paradise, and the company left the door open with some amazing cocktail recipes, including one for the piña colada Anderson .Paak is seen drinking in a 2021 promo video.

Order a bottle of SelvaRey Coconut Rum and make your own piña colada with one hour delivery via Drizly.

Dave Matthews’ Blenheim Vineyards & Dreaming Tree Wines

Drizzly

The Dreaming Tree Cabernet Sauvignon

Dave Matthews has been a longtime wine aficionado. The star launched his first launched his wine career in 2000 with Blenheim Vineyards. In 2013, he teamed up with with wine expert Sean McKenzie to unveil Dreaming Tree Wines in Geyersville, Calif. The brand offers a pinot noir, cabernet sauvignon, red blend, Chardonnay, sauvignon blanc and rosé.

Order it with one-hour delivery on Drizly here or via the buy button above.

Rita Ora’s Próspero Tequila

Reserve Bar

Próspero Tequila

Global superstar Rita Ora teamed up with Conecuh Brands and Master Distiller Stella Anguiano (one of the few female Master Distillers in the business), to create three different tequilas including Blanco, Reposado and Añejo.

Click here for more celebrity liquor and non-alcoholic brands.

Book Gifts

Run, Rose, Run by Dolly Parton and James Patterson

Amazon

Run, Rose, Run: A Novel

Dolly Parton’s first ever novel, Run, Rose, Run, follows a rising country singer on the journey to stardom.

Didn’t We Almost Have It All: In Defense of Whitney Houston by Gerrick Kennedy

Amazon

Didn't We Almost Have It All: In Defense of Whitney Houston

In Didn’t We Almost Have it All, author and journalist Gerrick Kennedy peels back the layers of Whitney Houston’s story offering a “candid exploration” of the music legend’s life 10 years after her death.

The Beatles: Get Back by John Harris and The Beatles

Amazon

The Beatles: Get Back

The Beatles: Get Back is the official account of the creation of the iconic group’s final album, Let It Be, told in The Beatles’ own words, illustrated with hundreds of previously unpublished images, including photos by Ethan A. Russell and Linda McCartney. If you’re shopping for a book-loving Beatles fan, you might also want to check out Paul McCartney’s Paul McCartney The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present.

The Storyteller by Dave Grohl

Amazon

The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music

Foo Fighters singer/guitarist Dave Grohl opened up about his 30-year career in music in his memoir, titled The Storyteller.

The beloved rocker shares everything from “hilarious childhood mishaps, touching family moments, leaving home to see the world at eighteen, to spectacular stories about Nirvana, Foo Fighters, David Bowie, Joan Jett, Iggy Pop, Paul McCartney, playing drums for Tom Petty on Saturday Night Live, performing at the White House, and even swing dancing with AC/DC, with all love, laughs, loss, and embarrassments along the way,” according to a press release announcing the book.

The Meaning of Mariah Carey by Mariah Carey

Amazon

The Meaning of Mariah Carey

The elusive chanteuse gives a candid, unfiltered story of her life in her memoir, chronicling “the ups and downs, the triumphs and traumas, the debacles and the dreams, that contributed to the person I am today” in The Meaning of Mariah Carey by Mariah Carey.

“Writing this memoir was incredibly hard, humbling and healing,” Carey wrote in the description. “My sincere hope is that you are moved to a new understanding, not only about me, but also about the resilience of the human spirit.”

Carey also released, The Christmas Princess (The Adventures of Little Mariah), earlier this year.

From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes from the Boss Dog’s Kitchen by Snoop Dogg

Amazon

From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes from Tha Boss Dogg's Kitchen

The T-Pain x Spicewalla 3-Pack Wing Collection spice set is no longer in stock, but if you’re looking to gift a music-loving foodie with something special, Snoop Dogg has you covered. Despite being released in 2018, Snoop’s cookbook is currently No. 7 on Amazon’s Best-Seller’s list. The more than 50 recipes featured in the book include Bossin’ Up Shrimp Cocktail, OG Chicken and Waffles, the Deadliest Crab Legs and Go Shorty It’s Your Birthday Cake.

Decoding ‘Despacito’: An Oral History of Latin Music by Leila Cobo

Amazon

Decoding Despacito: An Oral History of Latin Music

Billboard‘s Chief Content Officer of Latin Music Leila Cobo dives into the stories behind the biggest Latin hits of the past 50 years in Decoding ‘Despacito’ : An Oral History of Latin Music.

Looking for more books for music lovers? The True Adventures of The Rolling Stones by Stanley Booth details Booths’ thrilling account as a member of the Rolling Stones’ inner circle. Booth lived with them throughout their 1969 American tour. He also sheds light on the death of Brian Jones, who died after drowning in a swimming pool in 1969.

Rock She Wrote: Women Write About Rock, Pop, and Rap by Evelyn McDonnell and Ann Powers is a collection of women’s writing on music from the 1960s to the present, including essays from Patti Smith, Marianne Faithfull, Caroline Coons, Patricia Kennealy Morrison, Kim Gordon, Riot Grrrls and more.

Entertainment Gifts

Amazon Fire TV

Amazon Fire TV 50-Inch

Amazon’s line of Fire TVs is consistently ranked among the best big-screen TVs you can buy online, and now, the site is offering a huge sale on its brand-new Omni Series 4K UHD Fire TV line.

Right now, you can get a 50-inch 4K Fire TV for $439.99 (regular $509.99). The Amazon Fire TV 50-Inch Omni Series is a 4K UHD Smart TV that gets you a huge, bright screen with big, vivid sound. The TV supports 4K Ultra HD content, HDR 10 and Dolby Digital Plus — the same technology found in big-screen movie theaters.

Nintendo Switch OLED

Nintendo Switch: OLED

The handheld, travel friendly Nintendo Switch OLED is a small and light Nintendo Switch system that features a sleek, unibody design with fully integrated Joy-Con controls and a 7-inch OLED display screen.

Streaming Device

Amazon

Roku Streaming 4K HDR Streaming Stick+

The sleek Roku Streaming device is Bluetooth and WiFi compatible, giving you access to the latest hits from Disney+, Prime Video, HBO Max, Paramount+ and more.