‘Hocus Pocus’ & Fisher Price Tease a Spellbinding Collectable: Where to Preorder

It may not be spooky season yet, but that doesn’t mean you can’t start stocking up on decor and collectables to put on display. And, for fans of Hocus Pocus 2, you’ll want to make sure you have the movie’s latest bewitching drop on your radar.

Fisher Price is planning on releasing a collector’s set of Little People figurines featuring Salem’s favorite witches: the Sanderson Sisters — and it’s officially available to preorder. Don’t miss out on this bewitching set that comes with all three sisters wearing their iconic dresses. No matter if you’re a fan of Winifred, Sarah or Mary Sanderson, you can own them all and display them next to your Hocus Pocus Lego set, of course.

The item will be released on Sept. 15, but until then, you can preorder it off Amazon and Entertainment Earth to ensure you have it on your doorstep the moment it’s released.

Keep reading to preorder the figurines below.

Amazon

Already, the Hocus Pocus collector’s set has gained the label of No. 1 bestseller in play figure playsets on Amazon. Each figurine stands at around 2.5-inches tall and comes inside a special-edition collector’s box, which features hidden details fans of the film can be mesmerized over. You can keep them in the box to display on your floating shelves or accent cabinets, or take them out of the box to pose and show off to friends and family.

