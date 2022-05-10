Hilary Duff Wasn’t Totally Nude for Her Latest Cover Shoot: Here’s Where You Can Buy Her Designer Sunglasses Online

Hilary Duff attends the Disney+ press line at the 2019 D23 Expo on Aug. 23, 2019 in Anaheim, Calif.

Hilary Duff didn’t go completely naked for her cover shoot with Women’s Health magazine. Although the How I Met Your Father star was snapped in her birthday suit, she accessorized the skin-bearing look with a pair of designer sunglasses.

Duff sported the uber-stylish Stella McCartney Studded Logo Square Bio-Acetate Sunglasses ($310) in the photo shoot. The designer shades are adorned with a studded logo on the front that continues to the temple and feature wide tapered arms with solid-colored lenses that provide 100% UVA/UVB protection.

Bergdorf Goodman

Stella McCartney Studded Logo Square Bio-Acetate Sunglasses $310 Buy Now 1

The sunglasses are available in multiple colors including black, ivory, pink and brown. You can find them online at StellaMcCartney.com, Bergdorf Goodman and Neiman Marcus as well as on sites like FRWD and Lyst.com.

Don’t have $300 to spend on sunglasses? Check below for a roundup of five affordable alternatives.

Quay

Quay Almost Ready Oversized Shades $75 $85 12% OFF Buy Now 1

Almost ready! Whether you’re dressing up or dressing down, these flattering shades from Quay are sure to turn heads. They have a 4/5 customer rating and feature polarized lenses to help reduce glare. The shades are available in black, white and brown but for more color variety, check out Quay’s Hindsight Shades ($55-$65).

Amazon

Vanlinker Oversized Sunglasses $12.99 $ Buy Now 1

Not only do Vanlicker’s oversized sunglass come in dozens of colors, these shades have garnered hundreds of positive customer reviews. Because of the large flat-top design, these sunglasses provide excellent UV400 protection and they have scratch-resistant lenses in a durable and lightweight frame.

Free People

Free People Sugar Oversized Square Sunglasses $25 $ Buy Now 1

Free People’s oversized sunnies will make you wish for sunny days all year long! The stylish glasses feature the trendy large square frame design with gradient tinted lenses and you can get them in seven different colors including cream, tort/black, rosewater and glitter.

Sojos

Sojos Vision Sunglasses $24.99 $41.19 39% OFF Buy Now 1

Feeling blush? These oversized square-frame sunglasses from Sojos are available in black, blue, pink and other eye-popping colors. According to numerous customer reviews, the glasses are lightweight and fit comfortably.

Shein

Shein Ombre Lens Flattop Sunglasses $7 $ Buy Now 1

Large, square frames with tinted lenses for only $7?! These oversized glasses from Shein are perfect if you don’t want to spend more than $10 on a new pair of sunglasses. Find similar $7 styles at Forever 21.