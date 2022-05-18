Hilary Duff Named ‘Chief Mom Officer’ of Carter’s, Will Release Limited-Edition Capsule Collection This Fall

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Hilary Duff has a new title: Chief Mom Officer.

The How I Met Your Father star has signed on to become the first-ever chief mom officer of Carter’s, the children’s clothing company announced Wednesday (May 18).

In her new position, Duff will work directly with Carter’s as a parenting consultant and creative director designing two limited-edition capsule collections for babies, and a few goodies for moms to enjoy. The 34-year-old actress put her personal touch on the exclusive collections of apparel and accessories. Additionally, Duff will curate shopping guides featuring tips and tricks for moms along with sharing other parenting content.

“While every mom is a Chief Mom Officer in her own way, I’m honored that Carter’s chose me to represent the brand and be the ultimate champion for mom’s everywhere,” Duff said in a statement to Billboard. “I was inspired by Carter’s mission and their commitment to inspire parents and future generations. Motherhood is not easy but it’s incredibly rewarding and through my partnership with Carter’s, I hope to be a source of light and inspiration for others as we navigate our individual parenting journeys.”

The first Hilary Duff x Carter’s collection will be released in early fall on Carters.com and in stores. A second collection will be released early next year.

“At Carter’s, we understand what it means to be a parent, better than any other brand, and nobody embodies this spirit more than Hilary Duff. Not only is Hilary talented but she’s also incredibly relatable as a mom of three who openly shares her parenting journey with her community,” added Jeff Jenkins Executive Vice President of Global Marketing for Carter’s. “The appointment of Hilary as Carter’s Chief Mom Officer was a no-brainer — there’s no one I’d rather share the ‘CMO’ title with – and we warmly welcome her to the Carter’s family. We know Hilary will bring long-lasting value to Carter’s and our customers as she makes her mark on the brand.”

Duff has a 10-year-old son, Luca, whom she shares with her ex-husband and former hockey player, Mike Comrie. She also has two daughters, 3-year-old Banks and 1-year-old Mae, with her husband musician Matthew Koma.

In her recent nude photo shoot for Women’s Health Magazine, Duff opened up about body confidence and motherhood. “I’m proud of my body,” said Duff. “I’m proud that it’s produced three children for me. I’ve gotten to a place of being peaceful with the changes my body has gone through.” She added, “I also want people to know a makeup artist was there putting glow all over my body and someone put me in the most flattering position.”