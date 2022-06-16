Hilary Duff Is Teaming With Amazon to Spotlight Small Business Owners: Here’s How You Can Watch & Shop Live

Hilary Duff attends the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell at the Pacific Design Center on November 13, 2021 in West Hollywood, California.

Hilary Duff is joining in on the festivities leading up to Prime Day. Amazon’s annual mega-sale will be held from July 12 through July 13, but Prime members can get early access to shop special deals alongside their favorite celebrities and influencers.

Beginning June 21, Prime members will have the chance to shop with the celebrities and influencers including reality stars Porsha Williams and Lala Kent, and Tiktok stars Joe and Frank Mele.

Duff will join some of her favorite small business owners who will showcase their products and share inspiring stories behind their brand on June 28 at 1 p.m. ET. Viewers can watch on Amazon Live or download the Amazon Live Shopping app on Fire TV.

Prime Day sales will support small businesses in other ways as well. From June 21 through July 11, for every $1 spent on eligible small business products, customers will receive a chance to win epic prizes, including a pre-game experience and tickets to Super Bowl LVII, VIP passes to music experiences in Los Angeles and Las Vegas, tickets to a special New York City screening and cast meet-and-greet for Prime Video’s upcoming series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and a VIP trip to Amazon Style, Amazon’s first-ever clothing store. Be sure to look for the Small Business badge to discover new brands.

Excited for Prime Day? The annual, two-day event runs from July 12 at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. PT and will be exclusively for Prime members. Not a member? The monthly membership is $14.99 a month ($6.99 a month for qualifying EBT/MediCaid recipients; $7.49 a month for students.) and includes free shipping on millions of items, access to Amazon Music, Prime Video, Amazon Fresh, and lots more.

