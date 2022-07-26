How to Watch ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ Season 3

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is back!

The popular series starring Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Sofia Wylie, Matt Cornett and more will unveil its third season on Disney+ on Wednesday (July 27).

In season 3, the Wildcats pack their bags and head to Camp Shallow Lake, a sleep-away camp in California “where fellow campers are primed for an unforgettable summer ripe with romance, curfew-less nights and a taste of the great outdoors,” per Disney.

The third season will be Rodrigo’s last on the hit series, but her character (Nini) will receive a “proper sendoff,” showrunner and creator Tim Federle revealed in a recent interview.

“I think [Nini’s] ready to explore the world outside the halls of East High,” Federle shared with Entertainment Tonight. “And Olivia herself was having such a monumental explosion in the music industry that it felt like the right thing to, frankly, work with Olivia to say, ‘How do we get you out there into the world with us taking a little bit more of a backseat?’ Which we were all proud to do to support her.”

“And so this season it’s about trying to give her character a proper sendoff while also leaving room for other characters to really step into the fray and step into the spotlight,” he continued. “And personally, it’s a joy to see Olivia’s music explode in such a big way. It was so fun to have her back and reminisce on the beginning.”

The cast of High School Musical: The Musical Series includes Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Saylor Bell Curba, Adrian Lylel and Meg Donnelly. Jojo Siwa, Corbin Blue and Jesse Tyler Ferguson will also appear in the third season.

When & How to Watch High School Musical: The Musical Series Season 3

If you want to stream High School Musical: The Musical: The Series online, Disney+ is the only place where you can watch the show. The series will arrive on the streaming platform on July 27 at 3 a.m. ET.

While the streaming platform no longer offers a free trial, HSM fans can sign up for the base plan for $7.99 a month ($79.99 for the annual plan) or have the option to bundle with Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 a month (that’s Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 total – one of the best streaming deals online).

Disney+ subscribers get instant access to Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic and other must-watch content. The platform houses tons of exclusive series, movies and more for the whole family to enjoy, which includes originals shows, films and documentaries like Obi-wan Kenobi, Turning Red, Light & Magic, We Feed People, Zombies 3, Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers, Ms. Marvel and Moon Knight.

Already subscribed to Disney+? Stream High School Musical: The Musical: The Series online here. Watch the season 3 trailer below.