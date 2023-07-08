This $30 Smart Water Bottle Lights Up When It’s Time For You to Take a Drink

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

You already know about the benefits of drinking water, with most experts recommending at least eight glasses of water a day to help you stay hydrated. But it can be difficult to remember to drink water, let alone track how much you’re actually drinking. That’s why we’re big fans of the Hidrate Smart Water Bottle.

Available for just $30 on Amazon, the Hidrate Spark TAP Smart Water Bottle uses a clever LED base that lights up to remind you to drink up. Pair your phone to the bottle’s NFC Smart Tag and start tracking how much water you’ve had, using the handy Hidrate app. You can set a personal goal for how much water you want to drink and the bottle will light up to remind you to keep drinking until you hit it.

The daily recommended water intake is 6-8, eight-ounce glasses of water, and the Hidrate Spark is great for tracking consumption. It lights up 12 times a day when it’s time to drink water, though you can also turn off the automatic alerts. The smart water bottle holds up to 20 ounces of liquid; a built-in smart sensor will track how many ounces of water you’ve consumed, and send the alerts to your phone.

We like the vacuum-insulated, stainless steel design of this water bottle, which helps to keep drinks cold for up to 24 hours. The lid features a built-in straw for easy sipping.

Users say the bottle is great for everyday use, whether at the gym, on a hike, or for a commute. Available on Amazon for $29.99, this is one of the best prices we’ve seen online for a smart water bottle. See full details here.