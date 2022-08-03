Help Wanted: 6 Tips to Hiring the Best Employees in the Music Biz

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Finding and ultimately hiring the best employees can be an arduous process, but there are a few tricks of the trade that can help make talent acquisition more efficient.

While there may not be an official rulebook to land the perfect employee, using the right strategies and trusting your instincts can help you make the best employment choice. And job sites like ZipRecruiter will make that process run even smoother.

Below are a few tips to help you hire top talent, according to experts.

Take It Slow — If You Can!

Whether you’re looking to fill a music industry job or a position in another field, finding the best talent takes a little patience and maybe even stamina — especially in the post-pandemic workforce.

Because there are now more jobs available than employees to fill them, securing the best person for the job might take longer than it would have two years ago. And that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

“Being patient with people, taking time and really deciding if the person is a good fit” can make all the difference, according to Marjorie Reiss, an account executive at the Friedman Agency. “Trust your instincts,” she added.

While some hiring managers take a slower approach to reviewing résumés, interviewing and ultimately hiring or placing an employee in the right job, others may feel rushed to fill a position, which could result in putting someone in the wrong spot.

“It’s probably the most stressful time that any of us have lived through, so if you find a job that you love and you can fit in, that’s an amazing thing,” Reiss said.

Landing the right job can be life-changing for job seekers and ultimately benefit the company.

Do Your Research

Recruiting new talent is a job within itself! But it doesn’t have to be a bad job. Many companies have incorporated a partially remote hybrid work structure in hopes of enticing job seekers, and if you’re looking for fresh talent, it’s good to know your audience.

For example, approximately 65% of new college grads prefer work-from-home jobs, according to the Pew Research Center, which is something recruiters and hiring managers should take into account when seeking candidates. Additionally, employers can make jobs more appealing by adding incentives like flexible work schedules and benefits (see more examples here).

Keep Job Descriptions Concise

Most music industry jobs require a résumé, cover letter and maybe work samples, but asking for too much information up front can actually turn job seekers away. According to a report from Human Resource Executive, a talent acquisitions manager pointed out that recruiters and hiring managers have around 10 seconds to catch the attention of potential applicants in this “talent-driven” job market.

The good news? ZipRecruiter provides a user-friendly interface and customizable templates to post job openings that can be sent to more than 100 job sites with a single click. ZipRecruiter also uses powerful technology to instantly match employers with job seekers.

After your initial screening of applicants, going the extra step to research candidates on LinkedIn and social media sites can give you a better understanding of their job experience and whether they will be a good fit for the position. (Note: It’s usually better to find employees that naturally align with the job and the company rather than trying to make an employee fit within the company structure.)

Be Flexible

In a job market that seems to be constantly changing, you learn to be flexible. For example, investing in an employee that can grow with the company instead of a quick hire could be a better route for your hiring needs. Lots of companies offer internships, fellowships or entry-level positions as a way to recruit the best talent.

Another tip: Offer temp-to-hire vs. long-term positions. The trial period can be beneficial because it relieves some of the hiring pressure and lets employees do a test run before making a final decision.

Don’t Be Afraid of TikTok

With so many videos, trends and hashtags to follow, TikTok can feel somewhat intimidating, but there are recruiting benefits to the social media app that you could be overlooking. Plus, music is a major part of the platform, so anyone hiring for positions in the music industry should be at least moderately familiar with how TikTok works.

TikTok, YouTube, Twitter, Reddit and other platforms are not only useful for scoping out talent: They can also help you stay up to date on recruiting trends and more.

Invest in Onboarding Software

If you haven’t done so already, invest in onboarding software to streamline the hiring process. A smooth onboarding process can help employers earn positive reviews from new hires, which might attract more employees in the long run.

Some of the of the popular onboarding options for HR and hiring managers include ClearCompany, Rippling and Bambee.

Ready to post your job opening? All you need to do is create the post, and ZipRecruiter will do the heavy lifting. ZipRecruiter’s matching technology scans thousands of résumés, combing through skills, education, previous employment and more to find and invite the right candidates. (You can also use the Invite to Apply feature and send automatic, pre-written replies to favored candidates.)

ZipRecruiter’s dashboard makes finding, sorting and reviewing potential candidates a breeze, plus you’re not locked into a 30-day contract, so if you fill the position within a month, you’re free to replace it with another job opening.

ZipRecruiter also provides screening questions that you can add to job postings to find the most qualified candidates, and with premium customer support, it offers any assistance that you might need in getting the best out of the site.

More than 3.3. million businesses have used ZipRecruiter and an estimated 10 million candidates are reached on the marketplace every week. Click here to join.