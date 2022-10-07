How to Watch ‘Hellraiser’: Ways to Stream the Horror Reboot & the Original for Free

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Pinhead is back. Hellraiser, a reimagining of Clive Barker’s 1987 horror classic, premiered on Hulu on Friday (Oct. 7).

This new chapter follows a woman who is struggling with addiction, and finds a tiny, ancient puzzle box that summons supernatural beings from another dimension.

Hellraiser stars Odessa A’zion, Jamie Clayton, Adam Faison, Drew Starkey, Brandon Flynn, Aoife Hinds, Selina Lo, Goran Visnjic and Hiam Abbass.

The Hulu Original, from Spyglass Media Group and Phantom Four Films, is directed by David Bruckner and written by Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski. David S. Goyer, Keith Levine, Barker and Marc Toberoff are producers.

Gary Barber, Peter Oillataguerre and Todd Williams are executive producers. Chris Stone and Gracie Wheelan serve as co-producers.

The original Hellraiser is streaming free on Tubi and Pluto TV, or you can rent it on Prime Video. Read on for details on how to watch the new Hellraiser for free.

How to Watch Hellraiser for Free on Hulu

Hellraiser was released on Hulu at midnight ET on Friday. The movie is streaming at no additional cost to subscribers.

If you’re not among the millions of Hulu subscribers, now’s your chance to join for free for the first month. Hulu subscriptions are currently $6.99 a month (or $69.99 a year) for the ad-supported package. The commercial-free subscription is $12.99 a month (or $129.99 a year). Hulu allows up to six profiles under one account and you can stream from a TV, smartphone or laptop.

A subscription to Hulu unlocks thousands of episodes of TV shows and must-watch movies, including a collection of horror flicks and spooky series in the “Huluween” hub, which features Hellraiser, No Exit, Prey, The Hand that Rocks the Cradle, Hotel Transylvania, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, The Sixth Sense, and episodes of shows like Buffy the Vampire Slayer, American Horror Stories and The X-Files.

You’ll also find Reasonable Doubt, Only Murders in the Building, The Handmaid’s Tale, Ramy, Reboot, Best in Dough, Tell Me Lies, The Kardashians and tons of other Hulu Originals, along with most new episodes from network TV and cable shows the day after they air.

Hulu will be going up in price on Monday (Oct. 10), but there are ways to save on your subscription. For example, the bundle adds Disney+ and ESPN+ for a flat rate (currently $13.99 a month to stream with ads) and Hulu student is just $1.99 a month.

Additionally, subscribers can add Starz ($8.99 a month after a free trial), HBO Max and other channels for an additional monthly fee.

Cutting the cable cord? Get Hulu + Live TV for $69.99/month and stream over 75 live channels, including local and cable channels, plus you’ll get access to Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+.

Watch the blood-curdling trailer for the new installment of Hellraiser below.