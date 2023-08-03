Head in the Clouds 2023: How to Watch the Music Festival Online

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

88rising’s signature Head in the Clouds festival is back for a fifth year — and this time you won’t need to snag a travel deal to see the performances. Amazon Music is partnering with the festival, which means you’ll be able to livestream Head in the Clouds 2023 from the comfort of your couch.

This year, the music festival is taking place Saturday (Aug. 5) and Sunday (Aug. 6) at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. For those who weren’t able to score passes this time around, you can still catch the Head in the Clouds 2023 lineup with performances from artists including DPR Live, DPR Ian, Jackson Wang, NIKI, Rich Brian, Rina Sawayama, XG, YOASOBI and special guest ZEDD.

Starting on Aug. 3, you can watch the festival online and live through Prime Video. Day one and two of the festival will begin the livestream at 3 p.m. PT/ 6 p.m. ET — so make sure to check out the set times to plan out your viewing experience.

Keep reading to learn how to watch Head in the Clouds 2023 online.

How to Watch Head in the Clouds 2023

Since the music festival has partnered with Amazon Music, you can stream the live performances through Prime Video. If you have a Prime membership, you’ll be able to watch the music festival online for no additional cost. You can find it under Head in the Clouds Day 1 or you can find it under the Live Channels section on Prime Video.

Not a Prime member? When you sign up for Amazon Prime you’ll receive a 30 day free trial, which means you can livestream both festival days for free. Outside of the music festival, you’ll have access to other content in the massive library of films, movies and TV shows. Prime Video has a large selection of original series and movies available to stream free of charge for members. Once the free trial ends, your Amazon Prime membership will cost $14.99/month (or $139/year).

The large collection of Prime Originals includes Citadel, Daisy Jones & The Six, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Swarm, The Powder, Harlem, Invincible, The Boys, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Fleabag, The Summer I Turned Pretty, The Wheel of Time, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, The Legend of Vox Machina and more.

Besides Prime Video access, Prime members get access to Prime Music, Prime Gaming and Prime Reading in addition to free same-day, one-day or two-day delivery on millions of items, exclusive deals, groceries, savings on prescriptions and more. Amazon also provides 50% Prime memberships for qualifying students and EBT/Medicaid recipients.

Want more ways to stream Head in the Clouds 2023 for free? Amazon Music and Rolling Loud’s official Twitch channels will be also be live streaming both days of the festival.