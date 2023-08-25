Amazon’s Harry Styles-Inspired Candle Is the Less Than $20 Home Upgrade You Need: Shop It Here

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Harry Styles fans, make your way to Amazon right now and pick up this Styles-inspired candle while it’s still in stock.

If you’ve been searching for a reason to add Styles-inspired merch to add to your collection (besides music Funko Pops figures, of course), this “Watermelon Sugar High” candle should be at the top of your list. Not only is it apartment-friendly with its compact size, but it comes with summery scents of watermelon and strawberries that’ll have you singing, “I don’t know if I could ever go without [this candle].”

The exterior of the candle is cute enough to keep on display while also notifying every guest you have who your favorite singer is. Since it’s a more minimalist design, the candle can easily blend into most decor aesthetics — meaning you won’t have to rearrange your home to make it fit in.

Keep reading to shop the Amazon product below.

Amazon

Watermelon Sugar High – Handmade Natural Soy Candle $18.99 Buy Now From Amazon 1

Get ready to name this candle your favorite work-from-home item, as it helps set a cozy mood each time you light it up. It’s handmade using all natural soy and plant-based materials, which means you won’t emit any toxic gases when you light it. It also has a burn time of up to 45 hours.

The product has gained a 4.8 star rating on Amazon with reviewers praising how “calming” it is and how it makes a great “gift that will be cherished and remembered.”

