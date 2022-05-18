Harry Styles Is Kicking Off the ‘Today’ Show’s Summer Concert Series: How to Watch & Score Tickets

Harry Styles performs on the Coachella stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 22, 2022 in Indio, Calif.

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Stylers, get ready! Harry Styles will be kicking off the Today show’s annual summer concert series with a performance of songs from his forthcoming album, Harry’s House, on Thursday (May 19).

The Today show’s 2022 Citi Summer Concert Series will take place at Today Plaza located in New York City’s Rockefeller Center. The concert special is open to the public and admission is free, but you’ll need a Fan Pass to secure a spot. Although passes are no longer available, fans who want to see Styles perform live can join the General Admission line for possible entry (if space permits). The GA line will be located at 1270 6th Avenue.

Explore Explore Harry Styles See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

If you’ve already secured a Fan Pass, follow the arrival instructions noted in your confirmation email. Check-in will begin at 5 a.m. ET. The concert will commence at 9:30 a.m. ET. Click here for more information on attending the show.

Styles has had a busy week promoting Harry House, his upcoming third studio album dropping Friday (May 20). Styles sat down with Zane Lowe for an Apple Music interview earlier in the week and stopped by Howard Stern’s Serious XM radio show on Wednesday (May 18).

In addition to the Today show, Styles will perform a sold-out, “one night only in NY “concert on Friday. The concert will be streamed live on Apple Music at 9 p.m. ET.

Styles will host another one-night-only show in London on May 24, and will embark on a 42-date global tour, featuring 32 North American dates, this summer. The North American leg of the Love On Tour launches on Aug. 15 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Tickets for the tour will go on sale next Thursday (May 26) at 12 p.m. ET. American Express cardmembers will receive presale access starting Tuesday (May 24) at 12 p.m. ET until 10 p.m. ET.

The full lineup for Today’s summer concert series will be released soon. In the meantime, fans can stay up to date by clicking here for directions on how to receive concert alerts. Keep reading for all the ways to watch Styles perform on Today.

How to Watch Harry Styles on Today’s Citi Summer Concert Series

The Today show airs from 7 a.m. ET to 11 a.m. ET on NBC. For those who already have cable or local channels through a TV antenna, simply check local listings to find your NBC affiliate. Styles’ performance will air on Today.com after the broadcast.

For cable-cutters, the Today show is available on Peacock, which is the streaming home for all things NBC Universal. The platform features thousands of hours of entertainment, daily news, sports and more; in addition to exclusive shows and movies including Girls5Eva and Bel-Air, along with new next-day access to NBC and Bravo hits and classic episodes of beloved TV series such as The Office, Parks & Recreation and Modern Family. Peacock starts at $4.99 a month for Peacock Premium and $9.99 for the Premium Plus. Peacock has a free tier as well.

Peacock Subscription $4.99/month Buy Now 1

Want more streaming options? With Hulu + Live TV, fans can watch episodes of the Today show and more than 75 channels live and on-demand. The Today show and other NBC programs are also available on streaming platforms like Fubo TV, Direct TV Stream and Sling TV.

Located outside of the U.S.? Not to worry. You can watch NBC programs, Hulu and more through Express VPN.