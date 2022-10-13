Attention, Muggles! These Harry Potter Candles Are Perfect for Halloween

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Attention, muggles (and wizards)! If you want to incorporate candlelight into your Halloween décor, these Harry Potter candles might just do the trick.

The Homesick x Harry Potter Candle collection debuted on Wednesday (Oct. 12), and includes one-wick candles and a three-wick candle. The one-wick candles are named after the four houses of Hogwarts — Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw and Hufflepuff — and retail for $44. The three-wick Hogwarts candle is $75.

Explore Explore Daniel Radcliffe See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Each candle offers its own unique fragrance inspired by the wizarding world of Harry Potter. The collection features intoxicating notes of smoked cedarwood, lemon zest, white musk, sage, patchouli, cypress, fir needles, oakmoss and other scents.

For Potterheads and candle lovers alike, this limited collection is a subtle way to add Potter vibes to your Halloween, but they’re not just for spooky season. The candles will make a cute birthday present, stocking stuffer or white elephant gift for a Potter fan.

Want to take Potter on the road? Be sure to add this Harry Potter Sorting Hat Air Freshener ($12) to your shopping cart. The entire Homesick x Harry Potter collection, featuring all five candles, is on sale for $200.80 (regularly $251).

Halloween is a significant date in the Harry Potter universe (click here for Halloween costumes), and October is the perfect time to find new Potter gear. Besides candles, Potterheads can pick up the Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix: The Illustrated Edition, which also debuted this week.

Shop the Homesick x Harry Potter Candle collection below.

Homesick

Homesick x Harry Potter Slytherin Candle $44 Buy Now 1

Homesick

Homesick x Harry Potter Gryffindor $44 Buy Now 1

Homesick

Homesick x Harry Potter Hufflepuff $44 Buy Now 1

Homesick

Homesick x Harry Potter Ravenclaw Candle $44 Buy Now 1

Homesick Homesick