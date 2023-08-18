‘Harlan Coben’s Shelter’: How to Watch Amazon’s New Mystery Series for Free

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Need a new series to be hooked on? Prime Video just dropped a fresh show that’ll leave you guessing with each episode. Harlan Coben’s Shelter is based on the novel of the same name and is full of mystery and suspense that won’t just captivate fans of the novel.

The show first aired on Thursday (Aug. 18) and currently has the first three episodes available to watch. Viewers can expect to follow Mickey Bolitar (Jaden Michael) who, after the traumatic death of his father, moves to a the town of Kasselton in New Jersey. With his mother in rehab, he’s left in the care of his aunt and navigates his new life and school. When a creepy old woman appears and tells him his father is alive and a girl is kidnapped all within the same timeframe, Mickey begins to think he’s going crazy and, with the help of a couple new friends, tries to unravel the mystery surrounding his father’s death and it’s possible connection to the girl’s disappearance.

In true Coben fashion, the show brings just as much thrill, suspense and cliffhangers that’ll help take you through the rest of the summer — and potentially have you begging for more.

Other cast members in the show include Adrian Greensmith, Sage Linder, Abigale Corrigan, Constance Zimmer, Tovah Feldshuh, Hunter Emery, Didi Conn, Brian Altemus, Lee Aaron Rosen, Samantha Bugliaro and Manuel Uriza.

Keep reading to learn what streaming options you have to watch the mystery for free.

When & How to Watch Harlan Coben’s Shelter

The mystery series is a Prime Original show with new episodes airing every Thursday for a total of eight episodes. Since it’s a Prime Original, that means it’s exclusive to the streamer and those who have a Prime membership or subscription to Prime Video can watch it for no additional cost.

Not subscribed? If you join Amazon Prime you can enjoy 30 days free before being charged the membership fee of $14.99/month (or $139 for the annual plan) when the trial ends. Qualifying students and EBT/Medicaid recipients can join for half off the regular price.

Prime members get access to thousands of movies and must-watch shows – along with Prime Originals such as Citadel, Daisy Jones & The Six, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Swarm, The Power, Harlem, Invincible, The Boys, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Fleabag, The Summer I Turned Pretty, The Wheel of Time, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Medellin, The Horror of Dolores Roach, Red, White & Royal Blue and more.

What else can you get with a Prime membership? Member-only discounts, free shipping on millions of items, grocery delivery, free Amazon Music and tons more.

