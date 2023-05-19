Halsey Rocks $25 Top for Surprise Performance With Suga: Where to Buy It Online

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Halsey recently performed in a mesh lace top that’s perfect for going out and wearing to this summer’s lineup of festivals and tours — and it’s only $25. Whether you’re a fan of Halsey or just want to refresh your closet with celebrity-approved styles, this top is a must-have for your closet.

The Lace Stormi Tee ($24.95) from Garage worn by the singer comes in black and white and features a crew neckline made from a mix of nylon and spandex. Halsey debuted the outfit during her surprise performance on Suga’s Agust D Tour at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif., earlier this week.

Related Halsey Shares Sweet Tribute to ‘Twin’ Suga After Performing Together in LA

Halsey, who also refers to the BTS rapper as her “twin,” posted a tribute to Suga on Wednesday to commemorate the moment.

It’s not uncommon to see the “Without Me” singer sporting an edgier style filled with cropped tops, vibrant hair and tight pants. You can still snag the exact top below, as well as the same bustier top she layered underneath it.

Garage

Garage Lace Stormi Tee $24.95 Buy Now 1

Whether you wear it with a cropped cami top or bra, the Lace Stormi Tee is a summer and nightwear staple piece that will never sit in your closet. And for layering options, you can quickly snag the exact top she wore underneath, which is almost sold out. We also put a couple of alternatives below to wear as a Halsey-inspired ‘fit the next time you go out.

Garage

Garage Coco Lace Bustier Top $34.95 Buy Now 1

There’s not many of Halsey’s exact layering piece left in stock, so be sure to snag the top while it’s still available. It features a lace material and corset, with a cropped fit that’s versatile enough to wear alone, over or underneath tops.

Garage

Garage Lace Hook & Eye Tank Top $29.95 Buy Now 1

As another option, this Lace Hook & Eye Tank Top is a similar style that features the same cropped bustier look just with a hook and eyelet addition in the front. Just like the layering piece above, you can wear it alone or layer it on top or underneath other basics. It’s also available in three colors to stock up on.

Amazon

REORIA Adjustable Spaghetti Strap Camisole $21.99 $36.00 39% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

For a more simple look, you can add this basic cami to your cart and enjoy a smooth yet solid appearance when layered under the lacy short-sleeve shirt. The straps are adjustable to fit your preferences and it comes in a variety of shades for those looking to stock up on the basic or add a pop of color underneath.