‘Halloween Ends’: How to Watch the Slasher Film From Home

“It’s been four years since Michael Myers vanished without a trace.” And now Michael Myers returns for another round of gory murders in Halloween Ends.

The sequel to 2021’s Halloween Kills will scare its way into movie theaters and onto Peacock on Thursday (Oct. 14).

In the film, Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) is living with her granddaughter, working on her memoir and finally starting to embrace life, until a local murder forces her to confront the past (i.e. Michael Myers).

The cast includes James Jude Courtney, Will Patton, Andi Matichak, Rohan Campbell, Kyle Richards, Nick Castle and Stephanie McIntyre.

Halloween Ends is based on the horror character created by James Carpenter and Debra Hill. Carpenter, Curtis, Ryan Friemann, David Gordon Green, Danny McBride, Couper Samuelson, Ryan Turek, Jeanette Volturno and Christopher H. Warner are executive producers on the film, directed by David Gordon Green. Chris Bernier, Paul Brad Logan, Danny McBride and Green penned the script.

Read on for directions on how to watch Halloween Ends from home.

How to Watch Halloween Ends Online

Halloween Ends is a Peacock exclusive that will premiere on the streaming platform at midnight.

Not subscribed? Peacock starts at $4.99 a month for the Premium, ad-supported package and you can stream from any compatible device (TV, phone, computer, or tablet). To stream without commercials, try Peacock Premium Plus for $9.99 a month.

Want to watch Peacock for free? You may be eligible for a free Peacock subscription through your cable provider (click here for more information). Another money-saving option: join Peacock on a discount. The platform is currently offering a one-year subscription for just $19.99 (regular $49.99).

Watch the Halloween Ends trailer below.