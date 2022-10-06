TikTok’s Favorite 12-Foot Skeleton Is Sold Out, But Here Are Alternatives to Buy Online

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

‘Tis the season for spooky decorations! From the 12-foot skeleton to the Stranger Things house that became its own phenomenon, Halloween decorations have been going viral all over TikTok.

The spooky skeleton is out of stock at Home Depot, but we’ve found a few alternatives that will scare unsuspecting trick-or-treaters and other passersby. Below, find a collection of giant skeletons, Halloween lights, sticky bats and other must-have Halloween decorations.

Lowe’s

Haunted Living 7-ft Animatronic Dapper Skeleton Buy Now 1

This Haunted Living Skeleton stands 7 feet tall and comes dressed up in a striped suit. The animated, 80-inch skeleton features LCD eyes, a moving jaw and moveable arms (to put his hat on his head). This skeleton is on sale at Lowe’s through Oct. 15 (or while supplies last).

Amazon

Madame Leota Crystall Ball $74.99 $79.99 6% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

Fans of The Haunted Mansion will recognize Madame Leota. This animatronic, crystal-ball replica showcases Madame Leota’s ghostly head floating in a plastic globe lit by blue LED lights (plus, her mouth moves when she speaks). The Madame Leota Crystal Ball measures 7.75 inches in diameter and stands 10.75 inches tall.

Best Buy

Season Visions 8 Ft. Towering Skeleton $199.99 Buy Now 1

It’s not quite 12 feet tall, but this towering skeleton will be a huge hit at Halloween. This 8-foot skeleton features posable arms, a moving jaw and eyes that light up. If you want to go a little smaller, check out this 64-inch, posable skeleton ($71.20) or the Crazy Bones Pose-N-Stay Skeleton ($84.99).

Target

400W Skeleton Fog Machine $35 Buy Now 1

Fog machines are pretty much essential for any Halloween party or haunted house. This 400W Skeleton Fog Machine makes a great decorative prop and is accented with a skeleton for extra ghoulish appeal. It measures 7.6 Inches x 9.3 inches (5.9 inches in depth) and requires two AAA batteries. Fog machines can be hit or miss depending on the price, but you can find them at a bunch of retailers, including Target, Amazon, Walmart and Spirit Halloween.

Grandon Road

Designer Pumpkins $44.50 Buy Now 1

Not your average pumpkins! These designer pumpkins from Grandon Road are vibrantly colored and perfectly plump. The pumpkins are crafted from durable polyresin with a hand-painted finish and a gold stem.

Amazon

Coogam Decorative Bats (60 pcs) $14.99 Buy Now From Amazon 1

Bats are as synonymous with Halloween as pumpkins, skeletons and ghosts. The decorative set pictured above has a collection of 60 stickable bats in four different sizes. The bats have adhesive on the back to easily stick on a wall, cabinet, bookshelf or another surface. Need more Halloween decor? This all-in-one set ($16.96) comes with decorative bats, a fireplace mantel scarf, spiderweb tablecloth and lampshade.

Amazon

Liecho Halloween Signs $18.99 $19.99 5% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

Looking for a sign? These yard signs come complete with fake blood splatter and scary messages with warnings like “Beware,” “Go Back” “Danger” and “Enter If You Dare!”

Amazon

Halloween Lights $34.99 Buy Now From Amazon 1

All of the lights! This set includes 640 LED mini lights, with 120 drop strings for a total length of 66 feet. These waterproof lights feature eight lighting modes, a timer and memory function.

Amazon

TekkyToys Animated Haunted Toy Box $139.99 Buy Now From Amazon 1

Think outside the box this Halloween with this Animated Haunted Toy Box. It’s is a cool prop idea that will make trick-or-treaters do a double take. The trio of toys includes an evil clown, a creepy doll and a stitched-up teddy bear. The toys say “Would you like to come with us?” and other spooky phrases. This toy box is available at Amazon and Walmart and measures 13.60-inches x 27.60 inches. It stands close to 8 inches tall and weighs 8.9 pounds.