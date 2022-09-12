‘Halloween Baking Championship’: How to Watch the Season 8 Premiere on Sling TV

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Food Network is cooking up something spooky! Season 8 of Halloween Baking Championship premieres on Monday (Sept. 12), and if you don’t have cable, you can watch the show on Sling TV.

Host John Henson will welcome a fresh batch of 12 bakers, all competing for a sweet, $25,000 prize. Carla Hall, Zac Young and Stephanie Boswell are judges on season 8.

In episode 1, titled “Welcome to Hotel Henson,” the Halloween baking hopefuls will do a little “detective baking” by creating faces out of pie, before attempting to win the judges over with blood spatter cakes.

Read on for details on how to stream the new season from your TV, laptop or another device.

How to Watch Halloween Baking Championship on Sling TV

The new season of Halloween Baking Championship will debut on Food Network on Monday at 9 p.m. ET.

No cable? No problem! Sling TV lets you stream Halloween Baking Competition, Guy’s Ultimate Game Night, and other Food Network shows for an affordable price.

Right now, Sling is serving up a great deal that takes half off your first month. Packages start at just $17.50 (regularly $35) with this limited promo.

From TV shows and movies for the whole family to cant-miss sporting events, you can watch it all on Sling. Get instant access to dozens of channels including E!, FX, AMC, TNT, TBS, A&E, ID, Lifetime, TLC, Trvl, Freeform and more. You’ll also get 50 hours of DVR storage and the ability to stream on up to four devices.

Sling’s streaming plans are broken into three categories: Orange, Blue and Orange & Blue. With Sling Blue, you’ll get channels like Food Network, HGTV, TBS, USA, Bravo, NFL Network and three device streams, while the Orange package unlocks even more sports, news and entertainment channels. Both streaming plans are priced at $35 a month (half off for your first month) and include DVR storage.

The Orange & Blue plan has even more channels and up to four device streams, plus it’s discounted to just $25 for the first month (regularly $50 a month).

Want more deals? Subscribe to Sling Premium Pass and get Showtime, Starz and Epix free for the first month, and if you pre-pay two months of Sling up front, you will receive a free AirTV mini streaming device valued at $79.99.

For sports fans, Sling’s College Football package makes sure that you have access to every college football game on ABC and simulcast on ESPN3, along with other amazing perks.

Sling is a great option for TV lovers on a budget. No contracts, you can cancel or pause your subscription anytime, and you can watch on any compatible device, including FireTV, AppleTV, Oculus, Chromecast, Xfinity and TiVo Stream.

Ready for a devilishly delightful season of Halloween Baking Championship? Click the link below to join Sling.