This ‘Halloween’ 4K Collection Blu-ray Box Set Is Perfect for Spooky Season: Pre-Order It Now

Countdown to Halloween! If you’re getting your horror watch list together, the Halloween 4K Collection box set is an absolute must-have for fans of the franchise.

The collector’s edition box set, which will be released on Tuesday (Oct. 4), includes three of the terrifying films from one of the longest-running horror series in history.

Watch Michael Myers slash his way through the town of Handonfield taking on Tommy Doyle (Paul Rudd) and Dr. Loomis (Donald Pleasance) and coming face to face with Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis). This eight-disc box set contains theatrical releases and producer’s cuts of Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers, Halloween H20: 20 Years Later, and Halloween Resurrection in 4K Ultra HD.

The set comprises all previously released extras along with new bonus features such as interviews and audio commentary from Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers screenwriter Daniel Farrands, Halloween: H20 director Steve Miner, composer Alan Haworth, and Rick Rosenthal, director of Halloween III and Halloween Resurrection. Interviews with Curtis (and her longtime stunt double Donna Keegan), Marianne Hagan, Josh Hartnett and other stars who have appeared in Halloween films, along with trailers and deleted scenes.

The box set is out of stock at Walmart, but it’s available for pre-order at other retailers such as Amazon and Best Buy. The set retails for around $104, although the price may vary by a dollar or two, depending on the retailer. Pre-order the Halloween 4K Collection box set below and watch Halloween Ends on Peacock on Oct. 14.

The Halloween 4K Collection: 1995-2002 $103.78 $129.98 20% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

A few other horror movies coming to Blu-ray this month include Orphan: First Kill, Nope, Scream 2 Limited Edition Steelbook, Fright Night Steelbook 4K UHD, and The Return of the Living Dead Collector’s Edition.