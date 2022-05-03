Gwen Stefani Did Her Own Makeup for the 2022 Met Gala: Where to Buy the Products She Used

Gwen Stefani at The 2022 Met Gala celebrating In America: An Anthology of Fashion held at the The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City.

Gwen Stefani did her own makeup for the 2022 Met Gala! The singer stunned in a neon yellow Vera Wang gown complemented with hand-selected products from her own GXVE makeup line.

Stefani ditched her signature red lip and went for a soft glam look that gave fans a sneak peek at two new shades from the GXVE collection. The never-before-seen nude lipsticks — Original Me Matte Lipstick in Tragic Me and Anaheim Shine Lipstick in Stomp Box — will officially launch on June 7 at Sephora.com.

Stefani mixed both lipsticks to achieve the nude lip. On her skin, Stefani used a few drops of All Time Prime, which is made to provide 24-hour hydration, a visibly smoother dewy skin, and a clean canvas for the makeup. The pop star chose a bold blue for her trademark winged eyeliner, using Line It Up 24-Hour Waterproof Gel Liner in shade Bathwater.

To get her picture-perfect brows, Stefani applied the Hella on Point Ultra-Fine Eyebrow Pencil in cool taupe.

Stefani launched her GXVE beauty line in March. The vegan and cruelty-free brand includes a selection of lipsticks, eyeliners, eyeshadows and eyebrow pencils priced at $21 and up.

The 2022 Met Gala marked full-circle moment between Stefani and Wang, who created the star’s wedding dress for her wedding to Blake Shelton last summer.

The guest list for this year’s gala was packed with stars, including Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Normani, Megan Thee Stallion, Rosalía, Phoebe Bridgers, Ciara, Kacey Musgraves, Joe Jonas, Olivia Rodrigo, Bad Bunny, Nicki, Minaj, Anderson .Paak, Future, Janelle Monáe, Chloe Bailey, Jack Harlow, Alicia Keys and Shawn Mendes.

Check the links below to shop the products that Stefani used for her red carpet Met Gala glam.

