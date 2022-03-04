Gwen Stefani Launches ‘GXVE’ Beauty: “This Feels Like the Next Chapter of My Life”

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

You can officially shop Gwen Stefani’s GXVE Beauty! The makeup line (pronounced “Give”) is a bold, high-performance collection featuring lipsticks, eyeliner, brow pencils, eyeshadows and more ranging from $24-$48.

The 52-year-old pop legend has never revealed her signature shade of red lipstick, but fans can now enjoy Stefani’s staple lip color in three different formats: matte lipstick, satin lipstick, and liquid lipstick.

“This feels like the next chapter of my life,” Stefani shared during an exclusive preview of the collection on Thursday (March 3) held at her favorite hometown restaurant, Mama Cozzas, in Anaheim, Calif. Stefani pointed out that her parents had their first date at the restaurant whose walls were adorned with photos of Stefani and other celebrity visitors. “[I said] ‘I want to do something that is truly mine, that is me, [something] that I know that I’m good at. This is real. This is not another celebrity [makeup line]. I’m not a celebrity, I am [Gwen Stefani] from Anaheim. I’ve played in makeup my entire life. I’ve been obsessed with makeup my entire life.”

“I don’t know why I didn’t do this sooner, but I don’t think I knew that it was even a thing that you could do back in those times,” she continued. “In the ’90s, we did music. And we did that for nine years before we were on the radio. We were never trying to do anything. We were just being who we were and that’s the same with this — except I have all that experience behind me and all that truth and passion.”

GXVE Beauty takes part of its brand name from the way that Stefani signs her name (a “G” with an “X” representing a kiss). The line was created with fellow makeup lovers in mind, she explained.“It’s for someone that is passionate about makeup. Because makeup is not just the formulas, it’s a feeling that you get when you put it on and you have that version of who you want to be that day. We’re fans [of makeup], we’re passionate about this, we can talk about this all day long. I love makeup. This is real for me.”

Before music, makeup was Stefani’s passion. The obsession began at an early age, and led to her landing a job as a makeup artist at department store beauty counters in Orange County, Calif. She has also done her own makeup for live shows.

GXVE doesn’t just look good, it’s sustainable. All formulas in GXVE are clean, vegan and cruelty free and the lipsticks, eyeshadow quads and brow pencils are packaged in eco-friendly, refillable packaging.

The collection is available exclusively at GXVEbeauty.com and Sephora.com, and will be available at Sephora stores beginning March 10. Shop items from the collection below.