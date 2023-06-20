Gwen Stefani Dazzles in London Sporting GXVE Beauty: Shop the Look Now

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Celeb-founded beauty brands are great — especially when we catch the stars sporting their own makeup products. Gwen Stefani got dolled up in GXVE Beauty during a trip to London on Monday (June 19).

After announcing her U.K. tour dates, the punk-pop singer has been promoting the tour and her new single “True Babe,” which is set to be released Friday (June 23).

The “Just a Girl” singer made sure to keep fans updated on her London activities through a series of posts on social media, and we couldn’t help but notice her makeup choice. In a video Stefani posted on Instagram, she announced her arrival in London while cutting to various angles of her hair, outfit and, most importantly, blue eyeshadow from GXVE Beauty.

“So I heard true babe [sic] is trending on Twitter,” she captioned the post. “So excited [for you] to hear the full song this friday!!!”

Check out the full video below.

Rather than slather the liquid eyeshadow onto her entire lid, the singer decided to sport a sharp cat-eye look in the glittery neon blue shade (she may have also used the GXVE Beauty creamy gel eyeliner in metallic cobalt blue). You can currently shop the Paint It Up cream eyeshadow on Sephora and GXVE Beauty.

Sephora

Paint It Up Clean 24-Hour Cream Eyeshadow $20 Buy Now 1

Grab a tube of the Paint It Up cream eyeshadow in one (or all) of the seven shades — including two matte colors. The formula is not only buildable but includes ingredients that aim to be crease-proof, smudge-proof and fade-resistant for up to 24 hours.

Now that nostalgic trends are in (think jelly shoes, bucket hats and even flip phones) sporting an ’80s-inspired blue lid is stylish again. Whether you choose to recreate Stefani’s look or want to come up with your own styles, this creamy eyeshadow features a lightweight formula that’s vegan, cruelty-free and gluten-free.

