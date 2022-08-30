‘Guy’s Ultimate Game Night’: How to Stream the Celebrity Competition Show on Sling TV

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Food and fun! Guy Fieri is putting a culinary twist on game night, where celebrities will face off for a chance to win money for charity.

Guy’s Ultimate Game Night, premiering Wednesday (Aug. 31) on Food Network, will feature a star-studded mixture of musicians, actors, comedians, sports reporters and Olympians, along with other familiar faces. And if you don’t have cable, Sling TV is making sure that you can watch the show — without spending a fortune.

The celebrity guest list for Guy’s Ultimate Game Night will include Poison frontman Bret Michaels, Wilson Phillips singer Carnie Wilson, Vivica A. Fox, Ron Funches, Billy Gardell, Jay Glazer, Carson Kressley, Natasha Leggero, Tara Lipinski, Cheech Marin, Ross Matthews, Maria Menounos, Alyssa Milano, Bobby Moynihan, Francia Raisa, Kevin Smith, Johnny Weir, Kym Whitley and Penn and Teller.

In each episode, three celebrity teams will compete in five rounds of food-related games. Going head-to-head in front of a live studio audience, the celebs will play games like “Hot Potato,” “Charade the Pantry,” “Shop ‘Til You Drop,” “Cloche Encounters” and “Some Assembly Required” — where celebs will have to use their creativity to complete challenges like decorating a cake without seeing it, creating houses from breakfast ingredients, and making a pizza that looks like the host himself.

Joining Fieri in the festivities will be chef Antonia Lofaso, best known for appearances on Chopped, Cutthroat Kitchen and Bravo’s Top Chef.

How to Watch Guy’s Ultimate Game Night on Sling TV

Guy’s Ultimate Game Night will premiere at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on Aug. 31. Whether you want to watch the culinary action live or on-demand, you can do it with Sling TV.

Sling TV $from $17.50/month $35 Buy Now 1

Looking for a discount? Sling TV has a great streaming deal offering customers half off for the first month. That means streaming packages start at less than $20 for the initial month (regularly $35 a month). Choose between the Orange or Blue packages to access up to 41 channels, plus 50 hours of DVD storage and streaming on up to four devices.

For additional channels, upgrade to the Orange and Blue package for only $25 for the first month ($50 a month thereafter). There’s no annual contract with Sling; you can cancel anytime and adjust streaming packages to suit your needs.

Sling carries Food Network and dozens of other channels, including AMC, ESPN, TNT, TBS, CNN, BET, USA, Bravo, CNN, Cartoon Network, Disney Channel, E!, FX, HGTV, Freeform, IFC, Investigation Discovery, Lifetime, TLC, Trvl Channel, Tru TV and Vice.

From entertainment to sports and news, Sling has something for the whole family, and there are plenty of other streaming deals that new customers can enjoy, such as half off the first month of Premium Pass and free Showtime, Starz and Epix for a month.

Love sports? Stream the best in college football with the Sling Orange + Sports Extra package and receive a 50% discount for the first month. The package lets you stream every game on ABC with ESPN3 simulcast and conference network coverage with SEC, ACC and Pac-12.

Want a free gift? Get an AirTV Mini (valued at $79.99) free when you pay two months of Sling up front. Aside from 200 hours of DVR recordings, you’ll get fast and easy access to Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, YouTube, Google Play, Prime Video and other streaming apps.

Join Sling today to stream bingeworthy shows, movies and sports content from your TV, phone, notebook or another device. Sling is compatible with Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, Chromecast, Xbox, Android TV, Oculus, LG, Tivo, Vizio, Xfinity and more.

Sign up for Sling via the link below and get ready to enjoy Guy’s Ultimate Game Night when the Food Network series premieres Aug. 31.