Learn From the Experts: How to Take Guitar & Piano Lessons Online

It doesn’t take fancy, expensive lessons to turn yourself into a musician. Artists including Paul McCartney and Elton John were self-taught, meaning with a little time and dedication you can start strumming along to your favorite songs — or maybe write some originals yourself.

No matter what your skill level or goal is, there are online music lesson sites that can teach you how to play the guitar, piano, drums and more. You don’t even have to leave your house either! It’s done completely online from the comfort of your own space.

Regardless of your budget or preference, we scoured the Internet to see what was offered and compiled a list of the best online piano and guitar lessons. These sites aren’t just limited to piano and guitar either; most of them teach a variety of skills and instruments. So once you master one instrument, you can just move on to the next.

Take a look below to see our list of the best online music lessons to get you twinkling those keys or strumming chords at your own pace.

Udemy

Act fast! Right now, Udemy is offering classes for just $9.99. With some classes costing $60, that means you can score over 80% off with this limited promo!

The deal ends Friday night (May 26), which means you don’t want to sleep on it. Classes are taught from experts around the world, with one even claiming to teach you guitar in just 21 days — and they aren’t limited to instruments. You can learn photography, marketing, business and more.

MasterClass

MasterClass has garnered attention for its library of classes taught by notable experts, including electric guitar lessons from Rage Against the Machine‘s Tom Morello, jazz piano teachings by Herbie Hancock and even vocal lessons from Christina Aguilera.

There are three plans for MasterClass, with the individual one being $15/month, which gives you access to the library of over 180 classes. There’s also a duo plan for $20/month that allows you to use two devices on one account and a family plan for $23/month, where you can use six devices on one account.

Skillshare

Skillshare is a membership-based learning platform that offers more than 27,000 classes (including around 2,000 free options) whether you’re looking to pick up an instrument or a cooking utensil.

Currently, you can get 30 days free before paying as low as $32/month (which equates to around $168/year).

Coursera

For those looking to get educated at the university level, Coursera Plus has over 5,800 courses, professional certificates and degrees from universities and companies.

Classes include guitar basics and music theory for anyone looking to gain a deeper understanding of the art. You can join for free — though the free membership has a limited library, whereas Coursera Plus will provide unlimited access.

ArtistWorks

ArtistWorks is having a Memorial Day promo with an additional 35% off their monthly plans with the code MEMDAY — meaning you can save more money on your music endeavor.

Through your membership, you’ll receive step-by-step lesson paths, personalized feedback, play-along tracks and more, with teachings by Grammy-nominated rock guitarist Paul Gilbert, renowned pianist Christie Peery and many others. Plans are based on a 3-month, 6-month and 12-month subscription.

For more music-related product recommendations, check out our roundups of the best record players and turntables and the best speakers.