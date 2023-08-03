‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’: How to Watch the Movie Online

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The wait is officially over! The final installment of the action-packed trilogy Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, dropped on streaming platforms Wednesday (Aug. 2), which you can finally rewatch the film from the comfort of your couch.

Explore Explore Billboard See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Join Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Rocket (Bradley Cooper), Drax (Dave Bautista), Groot (Vin Diesel), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Mantis (Pom Klementieff) and Gamora (Zoe Saldana) on their final adventure as they look to protect the universe yet again and one of their own from an enemy of the past. If they fail, it could mean the end of Guardians forever.

The film brings back director James Gunn who made the previous Guardians of the Galaxy films as well as other cast members such as Sean Gunn, Will Poulter, Nico Santos, Sylvester Stallone, Nathan Fillion and Elizabeth Debicki.

Keep reading to learn how to stream the movie.

How to Watch Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Since the movie is a part of the Marvel universe, you can stream and the entire trilogy through Disney+. Already subscribed to Disney+? You can watch the movie for free through your membership. If you don’t have a subscription, you’ll need one in order to view the film.

While Disney+ doesn’t currently have a free trial, the streaming service offers a budget-friendly plan starting at $7.99/month for its ad-supported plan or $10.99/month for its Premium plan.

With your membership, you’ll be able to watch Disney original shows and movies as well as programs from National Geographic and the Marvel universe. Like bundles? You can save more money bundling Hulu and ESPN+, which will expand your library of offerings for as low as $9.99/month.

Programs you can look forward to streaming include American Born Chinese, Lady & the Tramp, Peter Pan & Wendy, Muppets Mayhem, Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All, J-Hope in the Box, SUGA Road to D-Day, The Prouder Family: Louder & Prouder, WandaVision, The Mandalorian, Loki, The Book of Boba Fett, The Beatles Get Back, The Simpsons, Welcome to Earth and Called to the Wild.

Another money saver: join Disney+ through Verizon. Right now, Verizon customers can get the Disney+ Bundle for $10/month with Verizon’s MyPlan, which can help save up to $4.99/month. The best part? You can toggle off perks each month and only pay for what you use.

Looking for more ways to stream the movie? You can also watch the film through Prime Video with options to rent or buy the movie. You can take advantage of Amazon’s 30 day free Prime membership trial, which will give you access to Prime Video for free. You don’t need a Prime membership to do watch the movie though — just head to Prime Video and purchase it through the site, app or page.

Check below to watch the trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.