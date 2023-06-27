‘Grown-ish’: How to Watch the Final Season Without Cable

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Grab your tissues! Freeform’s hit sitcom Grown-ish is officially concluding with its sixth season, premiering Wednesday (June 28) at 10 p.m. ET. New episodes will air every Wednesday on Freeform and the next day on Hulu.

What can we expect in the final run? Split into two parts so we can relish every moment with the characters we’ve come to know and love, the new season will pick up right where season five left off, with Andre Johnson Jr. (Marcus Scribner) having to make some important decisions. Not only does he have to declare a major, but he needs to figure out his relationship with his girlfriend Annika (Justine Skye).

Franchise star Yara Shahidi will also return as Zoey to save her clothing line, while Aaron (Trevor Jackson) and Doug (Diggy Simmons) continue to navigate post-grad life.

Since it’s the final season, you can also expect a few stellar guest appearances, including Kelly Rowland, Latto, Nle Choppa, Anderson .Paak & the Free Nationals, Omarion and Lil Yatchy.

When & How to Watch Grown-ish Season 6

The last season of Grown-ish debuts tonight at 10 p.m. ET on Freeform. Since it’s on network television, you can watch the show through cable, satellite and a streaming subscription that has Freeform like Philo, Fubo, DirectTV Stream, SlingTV and Vidgo.

Freeform shows can also be streamed live on Freeform.com or the Freeform app. If you have internet access you’ll be able to stream the show just about anywhere (international viewers will need to use ExpressVPN in order to stream).

How to Watch Grown-ish Season 6 on Hulu

If you miss the season premiere or want to catch up on previous seasons of Grown-ish, you can watch it the next day on Hulu. Not subscribed? Hulu is offering a 30-day free trial on its plans including its most popular one, which is $7.99/month.

Hulu also offers an ad-free premium plan that’s only $14.99/month.

Click here or the buy button above to stream network TV shows a day after they premiere on television, in addition to tons of movies and Hulu exclusives such as Only Murders in the Building, White Men Can’t Jump, Wu-Tang: An American Saga, How I Met Your Father, The Handmaid’s Tale, Tiny Beautiful Things and The Kardashians.

Subscribers can add Starz, Max and other channels to Hulu, create up to six profiles under one account and stream from up to two different screens at the same time.

Looking for live television? Hulu + Live TV gets you 75+ channels, Disney+ and ESPN+ for less than $75 a month. Hulu also offers student discounts, annual plans and bundle deals with Disney+ and ESPN.

Other Ways to Watch Grown-ish Season 6

Want more ways to watch Grown-ish? If you’ve been looking to getting rid of cable and invest in more affordable streaming options, Philo, DirectTV Stream, SlingTV and Vidgo are some of the affordable streaming options for cord cutters and you can usually land a free trial or discount at signup.

Sling TV, for example, starts at $15 for the first month (regular $40). Fubo and DirectTV Stream offer free trials for up to a week and access to up to 116 channels, depending on the streaming plan, plus DVR storage for $74.99/month.

Check out the trailer for the final season of Grown-ish below.