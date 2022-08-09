‘Grease’: All the Ways to Stream the Classic Musical Online

Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta as they appear in the Paramount film 'Grease', 1978.

Fans are celebrating the life and career of Olivia Newton-John. The Australian actress, who died Monday (Aug. 8) at the age of 73, is best known for her breakout role as Sandra “Sandy” Olsson in Grease.

The 1978 musical romantic comedy, co-starring John Travolta as Danny Zuko, was directed by Randal Kleiser and is based on the 1971 musical of the same name.

“I’m heartbroken,” Kleiser said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter of Newton-John’s death. “She was one of a kind, and so very kind. For over four decades of our friendship, she exuded nothing but love to everyone she met. Olivia was exactly the way you imagined her. I will miss her forever.”

Grease chronicles the friendships, “summer loving” and adventures of a group of high schoolers during the 1950s.

Apart from catapulting Newton-John and Travolta to superstardom, Grease became one of the highest-grossing movie musicals of all time. The soundtrack became the second best-selling album of 1978 and “Hopelessly Devoted to You” (performed by Newton-John in the film) received an Oscar nomination for best original song but lost to Donna Summer’s “Last Dance” from the Thank God It’s Friday soundtrack.

Read on for all the ways to stream Grease online.

How to Watch Grease Online

Grease is available on multiple platforms including Paramount+. Not a member? Join today and receive a free, 7-day trail to stream Grease and other movies and shows on the platform, along with original programs such as 1883, Beavis & Butthead, Southpark The Streamer Wars Part 2, Star Trek: Strange New World, Evil, The Offer, All-Star Shore.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, add Paramount+ to your Prime Video account to get the free weeklong trial. Otherwise, the movie is available for rent on Prime Video for $3.99. The musical is also up for rent on Vudu, Apple TV, Google Play, Roku and YouTube.

You can also find it on-demand via your cable or live TV provider including Hulu + Live TV and Direct Stream, AT&T U-Verse, Cox, Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity and SlingTV.