Grab This Limited-Edition, Patriotic Grateful Dead Bobblehead for Fourth of July

The Grateful Dead Dancing Bear Bobblehead features a blue bear rocking an Uncle Sam-inspired hat, patriotic sunglasses and an American flag

Grateful Dead
(L-R) Mickey Hart, Phil Lesh, Donna Godchaux, Keith Godchaux (seated), Jerry Garcia, Bob Weir, and Bill Kreutzman of Grateful Dead circa 1970s. Everett/Shutterstock

Grateful Dead but make it red, white and blue!

Independence Day is here and Grateful Dead has teamed up with merchandise company Kollectico to launch an officially licensed patriotic bobblehead to rep the stars and stripes.

Available on Amazon.com and Walmart.com, the collectible Grateful Dead 4th of July Dancing Bear Bobblehead features a blue bear rocking an Uncle Sam-inspired hat and patriotic sunglasses, while waving an American flag in the air.

grateful dead fourth of july

There are fittingly only 1,776 of the handmade bobbleheads available worldwide (in honor of the year the U.S. gained independence), and each one is numbered, making this a true collector’s piece for Grateful Dead fans and merch collectors alike. Each one also comes in a collectible box.

Great for your desk, to display on a bookshelf or for a side table, the Grateful Dead 4th of July Dancing Bear Bobblehead is available now on Amazon here for $49.95. Previous Grateful Dead bobblehead releases have sold out quickly so we recommend adding to cart now.

The 4th of July bobblehead is the latest in a string of officially licensed Grateful Dead bobbleheads available online. Another popular seller has been a Terrapin Station licensed bobblehead, available now on Amazon. Only 1,977 bobbleheads are being made worldwide to represent the year the album was released, and each item is individually numbered.

Other Grateful Dead collaborations in recent months include a set of boho-style surf blankets, a phone case collection with Casely and a Grateful Dead Igloo cooler set — perfect for summer.

