A Grateful Dead Boombox Exists on Amazon — And It’s Portable! Shop Here

This is a PSA to all Deadheads! It’s time to make some space in your media storage cabinets as we’ve found the collector’s item to expand your Grateful Dead collection with — and it’s on Amazon! If you’re a fan of retro items or want to upgrade your music listening experience beyond wired headphones and speakers, then run, don’t walk to this Grateful Dead boombox.

No matter who takes control of the aux, this model is built with TWS wireless pairing for up to two units, a USB player and a 3.5mm aux. While it’s more of a splurge at $199, the quality is worth it as it’s gained a 4.5-star rating on Amazon with reviewers praising its sound quality and portability. One verified reviewer even claimed the boombox is “by far the best portable sound system [they] have ever bought and used” and that “aesthetic-wise [they] get compliments left and right.”

Keep reading to shop the Grateful Dead boombox below.

Bumpboxx Ultra Grateful Dead Retro Boombox with Bluetooth Speaker $199.00 Buy Now From Amazon 1

Not only does the boombox boast Bluetooth capabilities, but you can choose from five color combos including pink and dark blue, light blue and yellow, green and orange, yellow and light blue and dark blue and green. All of which come patterned with the iconic teddy bears on each speaker.

You won’t just want to put it on display but will most likely find an excuse to break it out for parties, picnics, beach days and more as it comes with a carrying strap to take it on the go. The rechargeable battery lasts up to 22 hours allowing you to keep the tunes going almost all day long without interruption. It also only weighs seven pounds making it lightweight yet sturdy enough to set down without fear of it tipping over.

