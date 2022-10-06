Pixel 7: Where to Pre-Order the ‘Most Powerful Google Phone Yet’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

There’s a new kid on the block. Google Pixel 7, the latest phone from the Google Pixel lineup, was introduced during the Made by Google event on Thursday (Oct. 6).

Pixel 7 is larger and faster than its predecessor. As the “most powerful Google phone yet,” Pixel 7 retails for $599 ($899 for Pixel 7 Pro) and features Google Tensor G2, an enhanced processor, custom-built with Google AI.

The phone is equipped with a 6.3-inch QHD display screen, a pro-triple rear camera system and a refined design encased in a 100 percent recycled aluminum frame (available in matte or polished aluminum). Pixel 7 pro has a 6.7-inch display screen, compared to the Pixel 7’s 6.3-inch screen. Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro features IP68 dust and water protection (Pixel 6 is IP67) and will include a built-in VPN powered by Google One, for added protection.

Pixel 7 and 7 Pro feature face unlock capabilities, along with the fingerprint unlock found in Pixel 6. All three phones are equipped with a Titan M2 Security chip.

Other features include up to 12GB of RAM, motion mode, macro focus, fast charging, and a 24-hour battery (up to 72 hours with Extreme Battery Saver). Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will be released on Oct. 13, but you can pre-order the phones at the Google store and Best Buy, in addition to AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile. Get a $100 gift card when you pre-order Pixel 7 at Amazon.

Besides Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, Google’s product lineup included the Pixel Watch ($349.99) and the Nest Wifi Pro ($399.99), both of which are available for pre-order. The Pixel Tablet won’t be out until next year, but it could end up giving Apple iPad some hefty competition. Pixel Tablet has Tensor G2’s advanced image processing and machine learning, plus video calling, photo editing, hands-free help via Google Assistant, and other favored Pixel phone features.

