Good Light’s New ‘Heartstopper’ Collaboration Will Be Love At First Sight for You & Your Skin

Netflix’s Heartstopper just put out a skincare collection with the beauty brand Good Light that’s totally crush-worthy. In celebration of the show’s second season (which was released on Netflix on Aug. 3), the dramedy teamed up with the AAPI-owned skincare brand to release a limited-edition collection featuring skincare essentials and fan merch. You can officially shop the new launch on Good Light or the Netflix Shop.

It’s not uncommon for the series to show some tear-jerking scenes, so give your skin a little therapy with this kit of skincare necessities. The collaboration includes everything you could need to help keep your skin healthy and glowing while showing off your love for the show, such as a toner, cleanser, pimple patches, hyaluronic cream, magnet, collectible card and stickers. As an added bonus, the packaging features scenes from the series that’ll have you reliving every sweet and dramatic moment.

To tease the new beauty products, Good Light took to Instagram on Friday (Aug. 4) and posted a video of the products you can expect to receive.

“Heartstopper x good light cosmetics set is finally HERE! A limited edition skincare set to celebrate love (and beauty!) beyond the binary, and embracing who you are!” the caption read.

Since it’s a limited-edition collection, that means that only a finite amount was made, so you don’t wait too long to snag your own!

Keep reading to shop the Good Light x Heartstopper collection below.

Good Light

‘Heartstopper’ X Good Light Cosmetics Set $85 Buy Now 1

Show some love for your skin with this exclusive set that features a mix of popular products from the brand as well as some fan merch to show off. Each purchase will also automatically enter you into the collaboration’s sweepstakes. How do you win? Well, among the skincare set is a collectable card, and if you receive the “Paris Squad” card, that means you are a winner and will receive one year of Good Light cosmetics, a $100 Netflix gift card, an official Heartstopper season two poster, a Nick and Charlie vinyl figurine from Youtooz and a Heartstopper planner and calendar from Abrams.

Learn more about the sweepstakes here.

