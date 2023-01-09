2023 Golden Globes: How to Watch & Stream Online

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards return to NBC on Tuesday (Jan. 10). Jerrod Carmichael will host the ceremony, which will air live on NBC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and stream on Peacock.

Austin Butler, Zendaya, Jenny Ortega, Donald Glover, Selena Gomez, Quinta Brunson, Michelle Yeoh, Brad Pitt, Jeremy Allen White, Colin Farrell, Hugh Jackman, Margot Robbie, Angela Bassett, Lesley Manville, Emma Thompson and Brendan Fraser are among this year’s nominees. Rihanna, Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift are in the running for best original song.

Presenters include Jennifer Coolidge, Billy Porter, Ana De Armas, Quentin Tarantino, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jennifer Hudson, Claire Danes, Ortega, Cole Hauser, Tracy Morgan, Harvey Guillén, Henry Golding, Hilary Swank, Glen Powell, Jay Ellis, Letitia Wright, Mo Brings Plenty, Regina Hall and Salma Hayek Pinault.

Top Gun: Maverick, Avatar: The Way of Water, Tar, The Fabelmans and Elvis are up for best drama, while Better Call Saul, Ozark, Severance, The Crown, and House of the Dragon landed nods for best drama TV series. Brunson’s Abbott Elementary will face off against Hacks, Wednesday, The Bear and Only Murders in the Building in the category for best musical or comedy TV series.

How to Watch the 2023 Golden Globes From Anywhere

Viewers who already have access to local channels can navigate to NBC to watch the show on Tuesday. The Golden Globes will also be streaming live on NBC.com, but you’ll need a provider log-in to stream from your computer or another device.

If you don’t have access to local channels through cable, internet, satellite or a TV antenna, you can watch NBC and other local and cable channels with DirectTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV and Philo, the latter being the cheapest of the bunch at $25 a month (free trial included). If you’re streaming intentionally, use ExpressVPN and NordVPN to access NBC and more.

Thinking about joining Peacock? Plans start at just $4.99 per month to stream with commercials and $9.99 to watch commercial-free.

